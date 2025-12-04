Career Comedown: What to do when work isn’t working for you | Pre-order your copy now

London Christmas Job Fair at Kensington Town Hall. Come and meet employers with vacancies for 2026 in a variety of sectors at all levels.

Looking for a job or thinking about retraining next year. The London Christmas Job Fair at Kensington Town Hall on 8 December 2025 could be just what you need. With employers from across London covering a wide range of sectors and levels, there will be real vacancies for 2026 waiting for you.

You can meet employers face to face and explore full time, part time and temporary roles. Training providers will also be there to talk about fully funded courses if you are considering a new direction or want to build on the skills you already have. It is a useful event for anyone switching sectors, starting out or simply searching for something fresh.

Attending a job fair gives you more than a list of openings. You have the chance to speak directly with people who make hiring decisions which helps you understand what employers are looking for and how you can stand out. It is also a good way to grow your confidence through real conversations rather than relying only on online applications. You can ask questions, listen to advice and get a better sense of what different companies offer.

If you want to begin 2026 with new options this fair is a simple way to open a few doors. Prepare a short introduction about yourself and bring a paper copy of your CV so you feel ready to talk about your experience. A relaxed conversation with the right employer can lead to opportunities that may not appear on job boards.

With a mix of roles, training routes and friendly exhibitors under one roof this event gives you a practical way to move forward before the new year begins.

We advertise events hosted by external organisers. dates, times, speakers and venues may change. events may be postponed or cancelled. always confirm details with the organiser before making plans. tickets, payments and refunds are the organiser’s responsibility. WeAreTheCity does not accept liability for any loss arising from changes or cancellations.