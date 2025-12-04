Career Comedown: What to do when work isn’t working for you | Pre-order your copy now

You’ve spent years climbing the career ladder, snagging promotions and basking in the glow of well-deserved pay rises. On paper everything seems great – enviable even. However, you can’t quite help but feel … underwhelmed? The go-getter energy that once propelled you out of bed has been replaced with burnout and now, beneath it all, you’re left wondering: ‘Is this really it?’
If this sounds familiar, then you may be experiencing ‘career comedown’. Thankfully, Stefanie Sword-Williams, award- winning founder and author of F*ck Being Humble, is here to help. Exploring three distinct pathways – sticking with your current job but moulding it to suit you, twisting down a different path and reinventing yourself professionally, or tapping out from work being your identity altogether – Career Comedown is an engaging and essential guide to prioritising your needs in your working life.
You’re not lost, you’re loading a new you – What to do when you feel stuck
Work won’t love you back – How to successfully detach from it being your identity
Gratitude Guilt – The crippling reason we stay in situations longer than we should
What is the cost of putting work first, above everything else
Women are experiencing ‘Careout’ – exhausted from caring for everyone
She has been named as Top 50 Workplace Leaders, made the Forbes 30 Under 30 in Europe, and recently won the ‘Future is Female’ LinkedIn award for her positive contributions and impact on the industry. Her talks have reached people in over 50 countries and Stef has spoken for global brands including Apple, Netflix, Unilever, Google, Nike, L’oreal, Adidas, Unilever, Microsoft, and The BBC. Her debut book ‘F*ck Being Humble: Why self-promotion isn’t a dirty word’ has sold over 10,000 copies and she has also delivered a TEDx Talk on why the world needs to be a little less humble. She has built a loyal fanbase of over 200k followers online, and has been featured in Vogue, BBC World News, The Financial Times and Forbes. Stef’s support towards those who were unemployed during the pandemic led to her being invited to become a Fellow at the Royal Society of Arts and she continues to reinvest profits and time into community projects to help