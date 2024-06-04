BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

04/06/2024
, , , , , , ,

Celebrating 200 remarkable women at the 2024 Rising Star Awards Shortlist Celebration

Home > Awards > Awards News > Celebrating 200 remarkable women at the 2024 Rising Star Awards Shortlist Celebration

Tuesday 21 May 2024 was a remarkable and memorable evening. WeAreTheCity celebrated over 200 amazing women, male allies & companies at the Rising Star Awards Shortlist Celebration 2024!

Kindly hosted by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), the 2024 Rising Star Awards shortlist was given the opportunity to network with each other, sponsors and judges and to celebrate their achievements.

During the evening, guests heard from some inspiring speakers including our very own Vanessa Vallely OBE, CEO WeAreTheCity, Dave Thomas; CEO Europe, Capital Markets and Wealth Management at RBC and Rebecca Evans; Business Development Manager at University of Warwick – Warwick Business School.  The keynotes were followed by a panel with a number of Rising alumni which included Dr Victoria Kinkaid; British Army, Lauren Neal; Valued at Work, Kelly Ling; entrepreneur and Hannah Kupoluyi; founder of All Women’s Network. 

The evening was not just a celebration of our shortlisters, it also provided ample opportunities to network and make friendships and connections for the future.  We would like to extend our sincere thanks to RBC for hosting and to everyone who joined us for such an incredible evening.

We would like to congratulate all of the individuals shortlisted in this year’s Rising Star Awards, it was it was an absolute pleasure for our team, sponsors and judges to meet them all and find out about their incredible achievements to date.

The 2024 Rising Star Award winners have since been published you can view this year’s winners here.  These individuals will be celebrated at the Londoner on 17 July, more information can be found here.

Nominations for our next Rising Star Awards will open in January 2025.

A WORD FROM OUR FOUNDER

Vanessa Vallely OBE

VIEW OUR GALLERY

SPONSORED BY

WeAreTech Festival 2024 advert

Upcoming Events

June

07jun08:3017:00WeAreTech Festival 2024 | WeAreTechWomen

11jun13:0016:30Powered By Pride | Newcastle Building Society

13junAll Day15Wayfinders Summit: Design the life you want!

14jun09:3016:00Personal Impact and Career Confidence (women only)

19jun15:0017:00Virtual Class | Breastfeeding and Returning to Work Class

20junAll Day25The MoonWalk Iceland 2024

22junAll DayPRIDE PARTY presented by KIKI

22jun20:0023:30Pride Edinburgh Official After Party | Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

26jun10:0011:00How can school leaders support Menstrual Health and Menopause at work? | Online

27jun08:4518:00The Brilliance Summit

29jun09:0018:30Pride in London Parade with RICS

29jun10:0016:00Pride in London - Outvertising Walking Group

29jun10:3012:00Yoga for Acceptance - an Event for Pride

30jun19:0022:00PRIDE BINGO

Job Board Banner

Related Posts

04/06/2024

Celebrating Pride Month 2024 | LGBTQ+ Festivities in the UK

Rising Star Awards Winners Montage
28/05/2024

WeAreTheCity’s 2024 Rising Star Awards Winners announced

Rising Stars 2024 Shortlist Montage with logo
14/05/2024

WeAreTheCity’s 2024 Rising Star Awards shortlist announced

08/04/2024

Eid joy | Unity in diversity