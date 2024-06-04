Celebrating 200 remarkable women at the 2024 Rising Star Awards Shortlist Celebration

Tuesday 21 May 2024 was a remarkable and memorable evening. WeAreTheCity celebrated over 200 amazing women, male allies & companies at the Rising Star Awards Shortlist Celebration 2024!

Kindly hosted by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), the 2024 Rising Star Awards shortlist was given the opportunity to network with each other, sponsors and judges and to celebrate their achievements.

During the evening, guests heard from some inspiring speakers including our very own Vanessa Vallely OBE, CEO WeAreTheCity, Dave Thomas; CEO Europe, Capital Markets and Wealth Management at RBC and Rebecca Evans; Business Development Manager at University of Warwick – Warwick Business School. The keynotes were followed by a panel with a number of Rising alumni which included Dr Victoria Kinkaid; British Army, Lauren Neal; Valued at Work, Kelly Ling; entrepreneur and Hannah Kupoluyi; founder of All Women’s Network.

The evening was not just a celebration of our shortlisters, it also provided ample opportunities to network and make friendships and connections for the future. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to RBC for hosting and to everyone who joined us for such an incredible evening.

We would like to congratulate all of the individuals shortlisted in this year’s Rising Star Awards, it was it was an absolute pleasure for our team, sponsors and judges to meet them all and find out about their incredible achievements to date.

The 2024 Rising Star Award winners have since been published you can view this year’s winners here. These individuals will be celebrated at the Londoner on 17 July, more information can be found here.

Nominations for our next Rising Star Awards will open in January 2025.