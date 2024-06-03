BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

03/06/2024

Nominations open for the TechWomen100 Awards 2024

TechWomen100 Awards 2024 Nominations open

The TechWomen100 Awards are now open – who will you nominate?

We’re thrilled to announce the eighth edition of our WeAreTechWomen TechWomen100 awards, dedicated to recognising and championing the accomplishments of outstanding women in tech who are poised to be the trailblazers of tomorrow.

This year, we’re honouring 100 exceptional women in tech from all industries, spanning all positions and levels below director.

While we applaud the rising stars among inspirational women, it’s also crucial to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone actively driving change within the industry. This includes individuals of all genders, organizations, companies, and external supporters. We celebrate those who are contributing to a more inclusive and equitable tech landscape.

Nominations are now open across our six categories, and we eagerly await the opportunity to spotlight the remarkable talent shaping the future of tech.

Who can apply?

Individuals

A female individual who works within the tech industry, whose current position is below director level.

  • The individual demonstrates a high level of competence within their role
  • The individual demonstrates a clear passion for technology, this may be through extra curricular activities
  • Individual who pays it forward and helps others (e.g. schools, networks and internal activities)
  • The individual is taking charge of their own career

This award is open to all women, regardless of age, but nominees must be working in the UK.

Champion

A senior individual of any gender, within the technology industry, who is championing women.

The individual must also be able to demonstrate that they have actively supported the female pipeline either through their current work role or external activities.

Nominees must be Director level (or equivalent) or above and work in the UK.

Network

A network, either internal or external who supports the careers of women working in tech through access to resources and learning based events.

Company

A organisation who has successfully designed and implemented initiatives and programmes to develop their female talent pipeline.

Global Award for Achievement

A female individual who works within the tech industry outside of the UK, whose current position is below director level.

  • The individual demonstrates a high level of competence within their role
  • The individual demonstrates a clear passion for technology, this may be through extra curricular activities
  • Individual who pays it forward and helps others (e.g. schools, networks and internal activities)
  • The individual is taking charge of their own career

This award is open to all women from anywhere in the world, regardless of age.

Men for Gender Balance

A senior man within the UK tech industry who is championing women and gender balance either inside or outside their organisation. Nominees must be at least Director level (or equivalent) or above, must demonstrate that they have actively supported the female tech pipeline either through their current work role or external activities and must be working in the UK.

Why YOU should nominate

Every year, we continue to be astounded by the incredible talent emerging from the tech industry, spanning across every sector. From women who are excelling in Healthtech and reshaping women’s health to ground-breaking advancements in AI, the spectrum of achievements is truly awe-inspiring. And we’ve witnessed the invaluable support of male allies who have tirelessly championed women in the workplace.

But perhaps most importantly, the TechWomen100 initiative has significantly raised awareness about the pervasive issue of underrepresentation of women in tech. We not only acknowledge this problem but also celebrate those who are actively working to address it.

Looking forward, we’ve set our sights on an ambitious goal: to celebrate, reward, and champion 1000 female technologists by 2030. Join us in highlighting the incredible contributions women are making to the tech sector by submitting your nominations today. Don’t delay—nominations close on July 8th.

TW100 group image

Award’s timeline

 

Nominations open

03 June 2024

 Nominations close

08 July 2024

 Additional information deadline

08 July 2024

 Shortlist announced

27 August 2024

 Public vote opens

27 August 2024

 Voting closes

06 September 2024

 Winners announced

17 September 2024

 Winners’ celebration event

21 November 2024

Find out more

