Crafting an engaging business plan | A guide for aspiring entrepreneurs

· Mums who are thinking about their future return to work, currently transitioning back to work, or who are already back at work and want space to talk about how they’re feeling.

· Each session will be capped at 8 mums initially to ensure everyone has enough time to share, reflect and discuss.

Why join a Connecting Mums returning to work group?

· Returning to work is a natural transition for many mums after having a baby, and can bring so many positives, such as more personal space (I personally love my commute into town on my bike!), more financial security and more mental stimulation.

· However, many mums (myself included!) find it can also bring many challenges and vulnerable moments. I was personally still struggling a lot with sleep deprivation when I returned to my employed job last year, and found myself trying to get back into the professional world feeling lost, tired and overwhelmed.

· Between time with my kids, my paid job, and all the ongoing mental load of motherhood to deal with, finding time to step back and get support from friends and family for my emotional wellbeing was put on the back burner. I experienced burnout, and it resulted in me having some time off work to recover and rest both physically and mentally, before deciding to go part time with my employed job and set up Connecting Mums (which I knew was so needed!).

· It’s also at this time of returning to work that I found loneliness really peaked. With a very busy diary balancing work and my kids, I found little time to see friends and properly connect.

· And so, this is why the online Connecting Mums return to work group exists! Your fortnightly chance to take a step back from the daily grind and come together with a small group of other mums for a facilitated discussion of the highs and lows of your week, and time to discuss the challenges of transitioning from maternity leave back to working life.

· With the sessions being online, you can relax after a day at work or with your little one from the comfort of your own home without the need to travel.

· There’s also the possibility of some weekend face to face get togethers for those South East London based!

· There will be a WhatsApp group for everyone to carry on discussions between sessions and to support each other on hard days.

When and where are the sessions held?

· Online (Zoom or Google Meet – to be confirmed!), alternate Tuesday evenings, 8.15 – 9.45 pm.

· Tickets will be available each calendar month

