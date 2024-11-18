Easy ways to move more each day

By Kerrie-Anne Bradley

“Movement should be approached like life – with enthusiasm, joy and gratitude – for movement is life, life is movement, and we get out of it what we put into it.”

– Ron Fletcher

Our bodies are designed to move and we have different muscles and joint systems that allow for different types of movement in different planes.

We have a web of connective tissue called fascia which when not moved, becomes dehydrated and rigid. Yes, our bodies are also designed to sit, however, we were not designed to sit for long periods at a time – especially when holding ourselves in particular seated positions for as many as 10 hours each day

Research tells us that too much sitting can lead to long-term health issues such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes. In the short term, holding your body in fixed positions for hours on end can lead to our muscles, bones and joints feeling achy and stiff, feelings of mental fatigue and a lack of movement can also negatively impact our mental health and cognitive ability.

We all know that movement is good for us in terms of our bodies and minds but with busy lives it is not always obvious how to squeeze a lot of it in.

Movement expert, owner of Pilates At Your Desk and Author of, Move More At Your Desk, Kerrie-Anne Bradley shares with us her top tips on how to integrate more movement into your day.

It all counts

First of all, I think that it’s really important to acknowledge that all movement counts. It is all credited to your movement bank. I think we have a belief that movement is only worth doing if it is for an hour and in your gym kit. Yes, longer bouts of movement are great but if we only think of this part as being how much you have moved you are always going to think you have done less than you have. It also means that you can get into a “telling off” mindset where you are negative towards yourself for not “exercising” movement then becomes a chore and not something that sparks joy.

Start your day with some morning moves

No self-respecting cat gets up from a nap without stretching and neither should we! It’s a great way of gently waking the body up, sets the tone for the day and is energising too. So sit on the edge of your bed, or stand up to do a few stretches. There’s a special word for it actually, pandiculation! It means the art of yawning and stretching.

Practice balancing while you brush your teeth

You have two minutes where you are using your arm but not your legs so why not choose to utilise this time by standing on one leg for a minute and then on the other? You could even do some hip mobility while you’re at it by circling one leg while standing on the other. Go in both directions and remember to keep your pelvis still while moving the leg so that it’s hip mobility and not a lower back move.

Move while the kettle boils

You can sneak in a few moves while waiting for your hot drink. A few squats, lunges, side-bends, roll downs… whatever takes your fancy! This may well not be everyone’s cup of tea but I have a small rebounder in my kitchen and I bounce whenever I have a moment in the kitchen.

Take the stairs

Simple one. Choose the stairs whenever it’s an option. If you’re WFH you could slot in a stairs break where you walk up and down your stairs a few times. Make it a speedy affair to get that heart rate up!

Get outside for a walk

I am super religious about this and it helps that I have two dogs. I get out and walk them for 30 mins every morning. I squeeze it in even when I start at 6am. We will be in Somerset and there are so many lovely places to walk.

Schedule movement breaks

If it’s in the diary perhaps you’ll prioritise it. It doesn’t have to be long, a few minutes here and there every hour is wonderful.

Move when you sit

I have a business called Pilates At Your Desk where I go into workplaces sharing moves that people can do seated. It’s a very efficient way of getting your moves in without ditching the desk. You can incorporate moves while watching the telly too. For ideas come find me on Instagram @pilatesatyourdesk

Do house chores

Remember, it all counts!

Have a glass of water rather than a bottle so you get up to fill it

Simple and easy one. You don’t want to get dehydrated so you’ll be incentivised to refill that glass.

Walk +Talk

If you have phone calls to make why not walk outside or around your house as you make them? A lot of businesses I work with now encourage Walk + Talk meetings.

Kitchen dance

This has additional benefits in that music is also great for your mind. I recently read a study which found that listening to house music has a positive impact on your mental health.

Go to a local class and use it as a time to socialise too

For those longer movement sessions, why not join a local class or sign up for something online? It’s a great way of holding you accountable but it may also be a nice way to meet new people too. Yes, even online! I have an online movement membership and at the start, everyone is chatting away to each other. Clients in LA talking to those in Somerset, it’s so lovely.

About the author