Equal Pay Day 2024 | 20 November marks the UK’s Gender Pay Gap Issue

Equal Pay Day 2024, announced by the Fawcett Society, falls on 20 November. This date, moving two days earlier than last year, reflects an increase in the gap from 10.4% to 11.3%, showing that despite efforts, the gender pay disparity is growing.

The gender pay gap is the difference in average hourly pay between men and women, calculated here by the mean hourly rate for full-time UK workers. This data stresses the need for continued attention to fair pay practices. Equal Pay Day symbolises not just the date but the ongoing challenge of achieving equal pay. The Fawcett Society emphasises that tackling the pay gap will require commitment from policymakers, employers and the public to ensure more transparent pay reporting, proactive measures, and supportive policies that will drive real change.

To help raise awareness, the Fawcett Society is inviting people to follow their social media updates on X, Instagram and Facebook, where they’ll share information on how to take part in Equal Pay Day. They hope to inspire collective action to challenge and address pay disparities, making a fairer workforce achievable.

The message is clear: There is more work to do, but with united efforts, closing the gender pay gap for good is possible. The Fawcett Society’s focus this year is not only on raising awareness but on practical steps individuals and organisations can take to bring an end to income inequality.

Together, we can turn awareness into action, building momentum for equal pay across all sectors. This year’s Equal Pay Day isn’t just a date; it’s a reminder that progress toward wage equality benefits everyone, boosting fairness and strengthening the economy. The Fawcett Society’s campaign invites organisations, policymakers and individuals to challenge the pay gap through transparency, advocacy, and meaningful change. By uniting for this cause, we take essential steps toward a workplace where fair pay is the standard, not the exception.