New Victoria Hospital Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Self-Referral Screening for Peace of Mind

This October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, New Victoria Hospital is highlighting its self-referral system for breast cancer screening, allowing private patients to access screening services without the need for symptoms or a GP referral. This move comes at a crucial time when anxiety around cancer is at an all-time high.

Recent NHS research shows that nearly six in 10 people (56%) cite a cancer diagnosis as their biggest health fear, ranking higher than heart disease and other illnesses. Additionally, almost three-quarters of the population (73%) have reported feeling anxious at least some of the time in the previous two weeks, with 20% feeling anxious most or all of the time.

In response to these growing concerns, New Victoria Hospital offers women the ability to refer themselves for breast cancer screening with a mammogram at the One-Stop Breast Clinic, if they have symptoms or concerns or if they are asymptomatic.

Miss Sarah Tang, one of the leading breast surgeons at the independent hospital, based in Kent, emphasises the importance of early detection and understanding changes in breast health. “Breast lumps are very common, and most women will experience one or more at some time in their lives. The vast majority, at least nine out of ten, are benign, so getting a rapid test can give patients peace of mind,” says Miss Tang.

Why self-referral matters

Self-referral gives women the chance to take control of their breast health without waiting for symptoms to appear or relying on referrals. This is particularly important for women in their 40s, as early detection dramatically improves outcomes. Research has shown that starting screenings at age 40 can lead to a 25% reduction in breast cancer deaths.

“An assessment of your breast cancer risk and starting screening earlier can offer peace of mind,” says Miss Tang. “Diagnosing early breast cancer gives us the best chance to treat the disease successfully.”

Below are some of the classic symptoms attributed to breast cancer:

Breast size changes – noticing lumps or swelling or thickening of breast tissue that might feel unusual.

Skin changes – some may feel that there is sudden dimpling of the skin that looks similar to an “orange peel”

Nipple changes – newly inverted nipples, the nipple might appear flatter or turned inward or have a rash.

Unusual discharge – any discharge particularly if it is bloodstained.

Itchy breasts – or a rash or swelling in the armpit.

Same-day results can ease health anxiety

New Victoria Hospital’s One-Stop Breast Clinic offers women rapid and accurate screening, using the gold standard triple assessment method. Patients receive clinical breast examinations, mammograms and/or ultrasounds, and, where necessary, a fine needle aspiration or core biopsy. Imaging results are usually shared with patients during the same-day appointment, and any pathology results are typically available within 48-72 hours.

The clinic also provides advanced diagnostic tools, such as tomosynthesis (3D mammography), which improves accuracy, especially for women with dense breast tissue. If further investigations, like a stereotactic or vacuum biopsy, are required, these will be arranged as a follow-up appointment.

Miss Tang adds, “Screening isn’t about fear, it’s about staying a step ahead. Every woman should feel empowered to take control of their breast health. At New Victoria Hospital, we use the latest technology to give patients the most accurate results in less time, and if something is wrong, we act fast.”

Early detection leads to more treatment options, including less invasive surgeries and better survival rates. Today, 76% of women diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK survive for 10 years or more, thanks to early detection and advances in treatment.

“Advances in breast-conserving surgery mean more women can avoid mastectomies and keep their natural breasts, minimising the emotional impact of treatment,” says Miss Tang.

About New Victoria Hospital

New Victoria Hospital is a private, charity-owned hospital based in Kingston upon Thames, Surrey and is one of the few remaining independent hospitals in the country. It has provided a high level of service to the local community for over sixty years and is frequently ranked by patients as one of the top private hospitals in London.

The Hospital is registered with and regulated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and fully complies with their standards. The current CQC rating for the Hospital is “Good”. The Hospital was proud to achieve this rating across all five categories – safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

It is owned by parent charity The Victoria Foundation. This charity helps to transform lives where there is an opportunity to do so – either through medical provision or by ensuring that young people destined to become future generations of doctors are not prevented from doing so through lack of finances.

