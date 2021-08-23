Female board members still receiving less pay than men, according to new research.

The research, conducted by New Street Consulting Group, found that the average pay for FTSE100 female directors currently stands at £237,000. This is 73 per cent less than the average pay for FTSE100 male directors at £875,900.

The research also shows that the gender pay gap amongst FTSE100 directors is far worse than in the broader job market, with women receiving 15.5 per cent less pay than men.

Speaking about the findings, Claire Carter, New Street Consulting Group director, said, “Focusing solely on the percentages of directors that are women is not enough when trying to approach equality.”

“The key…will be ensuring that women have more executive responsibilities and are trained and prepared properly for taking on that responsibility.”

“It will be a case of their examining whether there are any barriers that are preventing females from reaching the very top at their organisation.”