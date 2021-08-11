Five ways to support your employees’ financial wellbeing

Here are five ways in which you can provide this support



Start the conversation

This includes aspects of education, such as explaining financial terminology, and facilitating conversations that can help employees to understand the nature of financial stress and how it might be affecting them.

For instance, someone entering a financial-wellbeing workshop might not realise that finance is the main cause of their stress. It might just be from conversations that people begin to understand the roots of their financial worries.

Contribute to the discussion

Each year, there are various opportunities for employers to take part in wider discussions about financial wellbeing and mental health, such as Mental Health Awareness Week (typically held in mid-May), Stress Awareness Month (each April) and Debt Awareness Week, which, in 2021, took place in late March.

The National Wellness Conversation (supported by St. James’s Place) works with organisations to encourage their people to talk more openly about their finances and enable them to tackle concerns, thereby reducing stress levels.

Provide helpful resources and workshops

Commit to giving employees access to a range of resources during work hours – this is when they are most likely to access them.

Provide things like workshops and content to help employees get a better sense of how to deal with their financial worries, even if it’s just information that helps get them started.

The periods in which employees can decide whether or not they want to renew certain workplace benefits, such as salary sacrifice, can be a good time to do this. In the run-up to that window, you can put in place a communications plan and/or run workshops to help people understand those benefits and what they cost. Articulating it at the right time is important.

Make your communications timely

Explaining the various financial rewards and schemes you offer in a clear, accessible way can make employees more likely to engage with them.

Offer specific sessions about those rewards and help employees understand the packages that are financially linked, such as health insurance, protection insurance and discounts with local firms. These things are often overlooked, but they can make a real difference to people.

Any information should be communicated on a timely basis. Research suggests that support is more impactful when it is related to circumstance or there are follow-up actions.

Involve financial wellbeing experts

Employers can engage wellbeing providers to conduct one-to-one guidance sessions with employees to make sure that they support people in different circumstances.

If an employee wants to talk to someone but they’re not ready to speak to an adviser, you can still provide them with useful one-to-one support. Many financial partners will carry out guidance sessions with employees – this can be an initial chat rather than advice.