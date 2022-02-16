From Falling to Flying: How to recover from setbacks and failure

Our negative relationship with failure is instilled at a young age.

Usually at school where, up until that point, any of the positive encouragement we received when we constantly ‘failed’ as we were learning to walk, talk, etc. seems to be replaced by the fear of standing out for all the wrong reasons. Instead, we learn that what matters are results – successful ones – rather than recognition for our labours, whether successful or not.

This fear of failure is perpetuated throughout our lives, especially in the workplace, where our individual endeavours – for all that may get espoused about teamwork in businesses across the globe – are the basis of reward, remuneration and advancement mechanisms.

It is no wonder, then, that we view failure as something to be avoided at all costs, in all areas of our lives.

However, we can change our relationship with failure. We do this by breaking our habit of seeing it unilaterally as ‘bad’ and, instead, reframing our failures. That is, by finding the good in the bad and making failure a positive event.

There is a lesson in every failure. Those are the results that we need to focus on and which will take away the inevitable ‘sting’ of the failure itself. When you shift your mindset to the positive aspects of the failure, you move on from the pain more quickly and find other things to focus on – action you can take, an experience you can use again, a better version of you for the future.

Try this exercise:

Write down something that you failed at recently. Something where, when you think about it, you cringe inside at the memory.

Now, answer the following questions: