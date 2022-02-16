Five signs your career needs some TLC

It’s horribly cold as I write but there are some signs of spring here in the UK, dare I say.

Working from home guidance has been lifted and from my limited use of the trains and tube so far, they seem to be busy. Many are heading back to hybrid working. Hopefully that is it now for working pattern changes from the government.

How are you feeling about work and your career at this point? Many are not feeling as positive as they might after the last two challenging years when our lives have been thrown up in the air.

Thinking about their career has not been a priority for many people. The way we have interacted with colleagues, clients and other business contacts has seen a massive shift and the outcomes have not always been positive. For many, the outcome and impact aren’t yet certain.

Here are some indications that your career might need some attention:

Feeling a sense of mild dread about work the evening before. Having a sense of being stuck in your role for a while and unsure what is next. Experiencing challenges getting everyday role tasks done. Lacking a sense of team and positive/supportive colleague relationships. Experiencing negative emotions about people/situations more frequently, usually combined with a lack of fulfilment/purpose.

If you have a sense of any of these, then it is time to put aside some time for your career. It doesn’t have to be days. I’d recommend starting with an hour and see how you get on. Pick a time when you will be undisturbed and do your best thinking. It’s often not good to do this sort of work in the middle of the day when your head is likely to still be in the work you have been doing and are yet to do later.