BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

05/11/2024
, , ,

From sickness to prevention | A fresh take on the Chancellor’s Budget

Home > Blogs > Current Affairs > From sickness to prevention | A fresh take on the Chancellor’s Budget

Comment on Chancellor’s Budget, from David Williams, head of group risk, Towergate Employee Benefits.

“From sickness to prevention”

Although the headlines for the Autumn Budget will understandably follow the Government’s plans around National Insurance and other funding mechanisms for public spending, there was a quiet but welcome insight into their aims around reducing sickness absence within the working-age population. 

Firstly, we will see a “Get Britain Working” white paper which will aim to explore the root causes of inactivity and poor health (amongst other things). Our employee benefits industry, which focuses so keenly on workplace health and productivity, will need to ensure that the Government listens to our collective voice and vast experience to help them formulate the right solutions. Employee benefits advisers and providers have been focusing on “getting Britain working” for decades through a host of health, protection and wellbeing tools provided under company benefits.

Secondly, there were green shoots regarding NHS funding where the Chancellor cited the aim of going “from sickness to prevention”. The employee benefits industry focuses heavily on prevention and rehabilitation for workplace sickness so this phrase is music to our ears. However, the detail is still light and any investment will take time to improve NHS capacity and waiting lists. So it’s crucial that, in the meantime, employers take advantage of private sector support available through their various employee benefits. The frustrating part though is that the increase to employer National Insurance contributions is likely to negatively impact company budgets at exactly the same time that we’re trying to encourage them to spend more on their employees’ health and wellbeing. Our role now is to ensure that the employers know that if they invest in well-structured employee support services then everybody benefits: the employers, the employees, their families and even the NHS.

Women in Tech Week Day 3 Montage
TechWomen100 Winners banner 2024
Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Upcoming Events

Current Month

November

15novAll DayEPAA National Conference 2024 | Glasgow

19nov13:3017:30Masculinity in the Workplace 2024

21nov10:0013:00Growing with purpose: A founders workshop for business success | Startups Magazine

21nov18:0023:59WeAreTechWomen | TechWomen100 Awards Ceremony 2024

25nov08:3012:00Business and Babies Summit 2024

29nov08:0015:30WeAreTechWomen | Level Up Hybrid Summit

30nov17:0021:30Documentary premier | The Power of Response

30nov18:0022:00The Fight Back All- Female Boxing Event! | Fight Forward CIC

Job Board Banner

Related Posts

01/11/2024

Stay head of rising living costs with these saving tips

31/10/2024

Labour’s 2024 Budget | Higher wages, heavier taxes

31/10/2024

Diwali | A Celebration of Light and Hope

31/10/2024

New Victoria Hospital Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Self-Referral Screening for Peace of Mind