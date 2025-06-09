Great Big Green Week 2025 | How small swaps are sparking big change

Saturday 7 June to Sunday 15 June 2025 marks Great Big Green Week – the UK’s biggest celebration of climate action. It’s a nationwide movement reminding us that the little things we do together can lead to lasting change.

If there’s ever been a time when climate conversations needed to shift into action, it’s now. As environmental anxiety continues to grow and the reality of climate change becomes more visible in our everyday lives, from unseasonable weather to biodiversity loss, people across the UK are stepping up to make a difference.

Great Big Green Week, spearheaded by The Climate Coalition, is all about showcasing and supporting that momentum. It’s a time when communities, businesses, schools, places of worship and individuals come together to highlight the brilliant ways people are protecting the planet and how we can all get involved.

This year’s theme, “Let’s swap together for good,” is a rallying call to reimagine how we consume, waste, and live. The idea is simple but powerful: make sustainable swaps in our everyday lives, and do it together because collective action creates lasting impact.

What’s it all about?

Launched in 2021, Great Big Green Week has quickly become a highlight in the UK’s environmental calendar. The campaign is supported by The Climate Coalition, a group of over 100 organisations including the RSPB, National Trust, and WWF, united in tackling climate change and advocating for a greener, fairer future.

The week isn’t about guilt or grand gestures. It’s about inspiration, empowerment, and community. It’s designed to showcase the positive steps people are already taking—from growing their own veg to switching to greener transport and to encourage others to get involved in ways that feel manageable and meaningful.

Theme for 2025: ‘Let’s swap together for good’

Swapping is something most of us do without even realising. A takeaway coffee cup for a reusable one. A short drive for a walk or cycle. A fast fashion purchase for a charity shop gem.

This year’s theme focuses on making those everyday choices and turning them into lasting habits.

Swapping is tangible, doable and inclusive. It meets people where they are, offering simple actions with real impact. Even better? When you do it with others, the ripple effect spreads even further.

What’s happening across the UK?

Great Big Green Week is powered by local action. Across towns, cities and rural villages, community groups, schools, faith groups and businesses are organising thousands of events. These include:

Clothes swaps and repair cafés : Encouraging people to fix or trade clothes, gadgets, and household items instead of buying new.

: Encouraging people to fix or trade clothes, gadgets, and household items instead of buying new. Nature walks and clean-ups : Helping people connect with local wildlife while improving the environment.

: Helping people connect with local wildlife while improving the environment. Climate cafés and skill-sharing sessions : Creating spaces for conversations, ideas, and community learning.

: Creating spaces for conversations, ideas, and community learning. Art exhibitions and performances : Using creativity to explore and express environmental themes.

: Using creativity to explore and express environmental themes. Pop-up markets and eco-fairs: Featuring local producers, sustainable brands and climate-conscious entrepreneurs.

How can I get involved?

You don’t need to be an eco-expert to take part. Great Big Green Week is open to everyone—regardless of where you’re starting from. You can:

Attend an event : Visit greatbiggreenweek.com to find local activities near you.

: Visit greatbiggreenweek.com to find local activities near you. Host your own : From a book swap at work to a garden clean-up with neighbours, every effort counts. The website offers downloadable guides and support.

: From a book swap at work to a garden clean-up with neighbours, every effort counts. The website offers downloadable guides and support. Join the conversation : Share your swaps and stories on social media using #GreatBigGreenWeek to inspire others.

: Share your swaps and stories on social media using #GreatBigGreenWeek to inspire others. Start a local campaign : If you’re passionate about a green issue, like improving public transport or protecting a local green space, this is the time to rally support.

: If you’re passionate about a green issue, like improving public transport or protecting a local green space, this is the time to rally support. Make a personal swap: Even one small change, like ditching bottled water or switching to a plant-based meal once a week, can make a difference when done consistently.

Why it matters

This week is more than a feel-good moment. It’s about shifting attitudes, influencing policy and creating lasting change.

It reminds those in power that climate action is a public priority and that people are ready to act if they are given the right support.

It also challenges the narrative that individual actions don’t matter. When enough people make small changes together, it leads to a powerful collective impact.

Takeaway