How different generations may view job security, remote work & economic stability

It’s no secret that the world of work has changed dramatically in recent years. From the way we clock in (or don’t) to the way we job hunt, the workplace today looks nothing like it did just a decade ago. And depending on who you ask, that’s either incredibly exciting or deeply unsettling.

While younger generations, mainly Gen Z and Millennials, are cautiously optimistic about what lies ahead, their older counterparts, Gen X and Baby Boomers, are far more apprehensive. There’s a clear generational divide in how people are experiencing the economy and responding to changes in the job market.

A tale of two outlooks

For Gen Z and Millennials, remote and hybrid work is now part of everyday life. These generations, many of whom entered the workforce during or after the pandemic, have never known anything else. They see job openings popping up online, interview over Zoom, and value flexibility and wellbeing as much as salary and status.

While they’re not throwing caution to the wind, there’s a general sense of hope. Yes, the cost of living is high. Yes, rent and mortgages are borderline unmanageable. But many still believe that with the right move or maybe a bit of luck, they can find a better job, negotiate flexible terms or pivot into a new industry entirely.

That doesn’t mean it’s easy. There’s still plenty of competition, burnout is real and salary stagnation isn’t helping. But younger workers tend to feel that opportunity is still out there. You just have to be creative or very online, to find it.

Meanwhile, over on the other side…

For Gen X and Baby Boomers, things look a bit different.

This group has lived through more than one economic downturn, seen pensions dwindle and watched traditional job security fade away. So, it’s no surprise that they’re more concerned about the big picture, job security, inflation and whether the economy is truly stable.

Many feel they’ve been left behind by the tech revolution and now worry they’ll be pushed out altogether. They’ve spent decades building careers based on stability, loyalty and routine. But those values aren’t always rewarded anymore. Especially when automation, AI and new ways of working seem to favour agility and adaptability over experience.

Inflation is another major concern. Rising bills, shrinking savings and uncertainty around retirement are weighing heavily on older workers. For those not yet ready or able, to retire, the job market feels increasingly uncertain.

It’s not just about age—it’s about mindset

Of course, not every Millennial is filled with positivity and not every Boomer is stuck in doom and gloom. But the trends are clear. Younger workers tend to lean into change, while older ones are understandably wary of what it might mean for their future.

There’s a real need for more support and understanding across all generations. While Gen Z might need guidance on navigating job markets and career growth, Gen X and Boomers need reassurance that their skills still matter and that there’s room for them in the future of work.

What we need now

Better communication between generations – So we can learn from each other instead of competing.

Stronger support systems for older workers – Including upskilling, retraining, and mental health support.

Flexible, inclusive workplaces – That value experience as much as innovation.

More honest conversations – About money, work and what we all need to feel secure.

The workforce is changing. That doesn’t have to be a bad thing but it does mean we need to change with it. And that starts by making space for every generation at the table.