0
23/05/2022
, ,

How to build a future of work based on trust | Warwick Business School

Home > Career Development > Careers for women > How to build a future of work based on trust | Warwick Business School
Woman working from home at her desk, Warwick Business School

The last year has seen some businesses stress that the pandemic has forced them into a positive change in working habits: they’re embracing flexible working, employees can ‘work from anywhere’, and everyone is enjoying a better work life balance.

A number have made grandiose announcements about their ‘future of work’ strategies, detailing complex hybrid working strategies and expensive office refurbishments.  

But have things really changed? There’s evidence to suggest that too many organisations are still working in a 20th century way: employees can log on from anywhere, but must stick to rigid start and end times.

Elsewhere, prominent business leaders are pushing for employees to return to the office because they claim it improves innovation and collaboration. There remains an assumption that good work happens when we’re all co-located, working the same fixed hours. Even arguments for the four-day week at times imply that days and hours would be set, allowing little in terms of personalised flexibility.  

