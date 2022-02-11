How to run productive meetings (when there are more of them than ever!)

Article by Tracey MacLennan, Head of Organisational Effectiveness at Insights

Depending on which studies you read, we are spending anywhere between 25 to 50% more time in meetings since the pandemic.

That’s a huge amount of an already busy working week! In particular, being able to connect with colleagues on Zoom or Teams at the click a button means that the amount of time we spend in meetings has skyrocketed. So how can you maximise your meeting time?

Firstly, take a deep breath and ask yourself if a meeting is really needed in the first place! Do you just need to clarify something? Do you just need to let your team member know about something? Not everything needs to be a meeting.

Once you have decided a meeting really is a meeting, how can you make sure it’s an effective use of time? Here are a few suggestions:

Experiment with meeting timings – if you schedule a full hour, the chances are you will fill that time. Try scheduling 45 minutes instead, which will give you some time to decompress and evaluate before you dive into the next meeting.

Be clear on the purpose – consider what a good outcome would be for your meeting. Do you need a decision? Do you want to generate lots of ideas? Is it an update or status meeting? A clear purpose will help you to decide on who needs to attend and how much time you will need.

Create a clear agenda – This helps people to understand what is needed and the expectations of them in terms of preparation and during the meeting. This will also help attendees to decide if they need to attend a full meeting. If input is required for just one agenda point, they can join the meeting at the appropriate time.