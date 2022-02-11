Why we should be improving diversity recruitment efforts at the apprentice level

Futureproofing the next generation

The societal and performance benefits generated by diverse workforces are clear, and it is certainly promising to see organisations of all kinds working towards greater equity and inclusion in their workplaces.

However, we also need to ensure that DEI strategies are designed to consider those just starting out in their careers to offer equal opportunities to all.

This means paying serious attention to the talent acquisition process – in particular, the development of fact-based strategies to eliminate diversity bias and improve diversity hiring within the funnel.

National Apprenticeship Week is another important milestone in our corporate calendars. Now in its 15th iteration, the series of events brings together businesses and apprentices across the UK to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

We’re a big believer in apprenticeships, and it is here where companies should begin improving their diversity hiring strategies.

Letting data do the hard work for you

There are various methods and approaches that can be adopted, yet leveraging the power of data and people analytics is key.

Firstly, employers should identify the source of their diversity gaps. Analytics can offer insight into the makeup of your workforce and examine headcount through key diversity metrics such as age, gender, race, and more. Such analysis could, for example, reveal that your organisation needs a greater number of female management apprentices.

Analytics can also help to ensure ongoing diversity in the hiring pipeline by keeping track of diversity ratios. This can be particularly valuable in situations where recruiters are under pressure to make quick appointments and may forget to add diversity into the funnel – here, well-deployed data analytics will flag occasions when hiring processes lose diverse candidates.

Another step companies can take is to properly match interviewers to candidates. For instance, try matching a female interviewer to female apprentice candidates and see whether it improves your hiring rates. Once again, data analytics can help to track the progress of such initiatives and may justify rolling out such an approach for all types of roles in your organisation.

Information on how long employees stay at the company, how they perform, and how soon they receive promotions can tell you a lot about the success of your diverse hires. Indeed, by connecting pre-hire and post-hire data systems, you can reveal all kinds of useful paradigms that can shape recruitment processes and help identify the best possible and diverse candidates.

This is all part of the holistic approach to diversity recruiting. By making effective use of quality data throughout every stage of the process – from candidate, to applicant, to new hire – companies will be far better placed to enjoy the benefits of a high quality, diversified entry-level workforce.

About the author

Andrea is an experienced, published, researcher of human capital practices specialising in organisational change & transformation, talent and leadership development, performance management, DEIB, and organisational growth mindset. Prior to Visier, Andrea led research teams at the NeuroLeadership Institute and Bersin by Deloitte LLP. Andrea loves sports, coffee and Nordic mysteries.