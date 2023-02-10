How we can help support the people of Turkey and Syria

The suffering is immense, with the death toll surpassing 20,000 and many still waiting to be rescued. Both earthquakes impacted an extremely large area, breaking along approximately 62 miles of fault line, causing severe damage to buildings and communities.
Many organisations have launched urgent appeals to respond to those affected by the earthquakes and help families through the crisis. Rescuers are racing against time to save people trapped beneath the rubble and help communities get shelter and support. Homes, schools and hospitals have been destroyed, and as the harsh winter conditions worsen, these organisations are calling on us to donate and help fund the rescue effort.
If you would like to contribute to the rescue operation, we have listed some incredible organisations who are working exceptionally hard to help the people of Turkey and Syria below.
By donating to the Save the Children DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal, you can help get families the food, warm blankets, winter clothes and shelter materials they need to survive. You can help Save the Children to set up safe spaces for women and children, and get psychological support to children so they can start to process their terrible experiences.
The IRC is responding in Turkey and Syria by providing immediate cash, basic items such as household kits, dignity kits for women and girls and hygiene supplies. Through partners, IRC will support essential health services in earthquake affected areas and set up safe spaces for women and children affected by the crisis.
More than 5,000 Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) and Syrian Arab Red Crescent staff and volunteers are working around the clock in unimaginably difficult conditions to help people who have lost everything. Your donation will be vital support and aid for those in urgent need in the aftermath of the earthquakes.
We understand that not everyone is in a position to donate. A simple share of this post or any of the organisations above will help spread the word and support those working tirelessly to minimise the impact of this disaster.