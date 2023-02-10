How we can help support the people of Turkey and Syria

Our thoughts are with the people of Turkey and Syria, who were struck by a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake on 06 February, followed by a powerful aftershock of magnitude 7.5 just hours later.

The suffering is immense, with the death toll surpassing 20,000 and many still waiting to be rescued. Both earthquakes impacted an extremely large area, breaking along approximately 62 miles of fault line, causing severe damage to buildings and communities.

Many organisations have launched urgent appeals to respond to those affected by the earthquakes and help families through the crisis. Rescuers are racing against time to save people trapped beneath the rubble and help communities get shelter and support. Homes, schools and hospitals have been destroyed, and as the harsh winter conditions worsen, these organisations are calling on us to donate and help fund the rescue effort.

If you would like to contribute to the rescue operation, we have listed some incredible organisations who are working exceptionally hard to help the people of Turkey and Syria below.