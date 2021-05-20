Inspirational Woman: Emma-Jane Taylor | CEO of The Works Company, Author, Keynote Speaker & Child Sex Abuse Activist

Emma-Jane Taylor is not afraid to speak out on subjects that many people find taboo, she is the voice for many hearts across the world and is proud to be authentic in her approach to these conversations.

She was headlined in The Sun, Newspaper in 2020 and is currently writing her second book.

She is the CEO of The Works Company, the Author of Don’t Hold Back a Keynote Speaker & a Personal Development Mentor. She supports many charities and is an Ambassador for Smart Works Reading, Riverside Counselling and Berkshire Community Foundation.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No. I never thought I would be a business woman celebrating 25 years this year with a team of 30 employees, 5 admin crew and 2 PA’s. I was told I was a failure at school, the girl going nowhere so that is what I thought I would amount to in life, infact most people thought I would be dead by the age of 20 or in prison – thankfully neither. Just goes to show you should never listen to everything you are told!

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Yes tons! And each time I take the challenge I am presented with as my biggest lesson. Nothing is off limits and stops you, unless you block it.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Writing my debut book ‘ Don’t Hold Back’, being nominated as the top 3 Influential Woman of the year and Giving Back Award. I have been nominated for lots of awards but these are the two that stand out for me along with my book – that was a brave pants day for me when that book was published!

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

By listening, learning, collaborating and communicating with people who are far more talented than me

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I am a mentor and work with many people across the world – not bad for the girl going nowhere! I think everyone should have a mentor, I have several that I lean on throughout my life. We all need to think differently about where we are in life, and without a mentor it is not always easy to think outside of the box. I had therapy from the age of 11 and whilst it might not have helped me then, I now see the rewards of having a strong support system around you.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

Making empathy a ‘thing’ and educating people to understand how empathy can be a much better education that sympathy. Without a much more balanced approach to how people think we can never really make significant changes regardless of bills passed and process – we need empathy first.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

To do everything with love, care, kindness and authenticity. To not listen to what people think of you and remember your own values because these are often grown from instinct and can be a huge benefit to your success (and I don’t mean monetary!).

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I am writing my second book and about to launch a Global project with my team. It is an exciting time as I accelerate my position and authority.

What does ‘success’ look like to you?

This is success right here. Being nominated and being given a voice. We all have the opportunity to speak up but we don’t because our education is not guided in this way – but it should be. I want people to start celebrating themselves more than they do, because they really do matter regardless of an award, qualification or status.

Most people thought I had a failed start in life, but I didn’t…it was the best education to a successful future and a future that allows me to pay forward and help others find their success and rainbow.

