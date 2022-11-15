In the lounge with Ceri Stokoe | Chief Information Officer, QBE Insurance Group

In this conversation we talk to Ceri Stokoe, CIO, European Operations about her tech career in the Insurance sector.

Ceri has spent over 20 years in the sector holding roles such as Director of IT Customer Services, Director of IT Strategy and Transformation for Aviva and QBE. Ceri studied at the University of Sheffield and gained her first position at Norwich Union (now Aviva) on the service desk. After a short stay, she was invited to join the grad scheme and then spent the next 15 years working her way up the organisation to become the Director of Customer Services. In this interview with Vanessa Vallely OBE, Ceri shares some amazing insights into her career which includes a six-year break to spend time with her daughter. Ceri talks about how she returned to work after six years and how she felt re-joining the workplace after such an extensive career break. Ceri also imparts her advice about the importance of her network and how this played a fundamental part of her return to work.

Follow Ceri on LinkedIn