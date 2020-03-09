Inspirational Quotes: Malala Yousafzi, Noble Peace Prize Laureate & Human Rights Campaigner

Malala Yousafzi is a Pakistani activist for female education. From the age of 11, she has been campaigning and writing about her life, her activism and against the Taliban’s regime. She quickly rose to prominence and was nominated for the International Children’s Peace Prize.

She hit the headlines in 2012 after the Taliban shot her in the head for campaigning for girls’ education. The assassination attempt on Yousafzi caused shockwaves across the globe, with many media outlets and public figures coming out in support of her.

Since the attack, Yousafzi has gone on to receive Pakistan’s first National Youth Peace Prize. In 2014, she was named as co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, the youngest ever laureate. She was also named as one of TIME magazines ‘Top 100 Most Influential People in the World.’

Below you will find the best inspirational quotes from Malala Yousafzi herself:

“We realise the importance of our voices only when we are silenced.”

“One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.”

“When the world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.”

“I raise my voice – not so I can shout but so that those without a voice can be heard….we cannot succeed when half of us are held back.”

“The extremists are afraid of books and pens, the power of education frightens them. They are afraid of women.”

“If one man can destroy everything, why can’t one girl change it.”

“I don’t want to be thought of as the ‘girl who was shot by the Taliban’ but the ‘girl who fought for education.’ This is the cause to which I want to devote my life.”

“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”

“I think everyone makes a mistake at least once in their life. The important thing is what you learn from it.”

“I tell my story, not because it is unique, but because it is not. It is the story of many girls.”

“Don’t be afraid – if you are afraid you can’t move forward.”

“I think of it often and imagine the scene clearly. Even if they come to kill me, I will tell them what they are trying to do is wrong, that education is our basic right.”