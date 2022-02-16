Inspirational Woman: Anne Gibson | Chief Executive Officer, Make Seconds Count

Anne has a professional background in education and community learning and development, working in leadership roles across local and national government, the third sector and the independent care and education sector.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

Hi there. I have a professional background in teaching and community learning and development. During my career, I have worked across the public, third and private sectors. I was an HM Inspector of Education for 14 years and during that time, led a Scottish Government initiative to build partnerships between schools and youth work providers. I was CEO for a Care and Education provider and then became a consultant two years ago. I joined Make Seconds Count as their interim CEO in November last year.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I always wanted to be a teacher from the age of 5 but my career took a different pathway. I have been very lucky to have gained experience across the sectors and had the opportunity to lead and manage a number of programmes and organisations.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

I smiled so the answer must be yes! Then life is about embracing challenges and trying to find solutions / make things better. I would definitely suffer from boredom if I didn’t experience challenges.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I was a lead inspector for inclusion and felt that I made a difference to young people who faced challenges in their lives. I have a huge commitment to promoting inclusion and equality and feel that I have made a difference.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

I think I have an ability to challenge in constructive and positive ways and to take people with me.