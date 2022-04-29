Inspirational Woman: Candace Woodson | Singer & Indie Soul Grammy Winner

Twenty-eight days after her 2014 breast cancer surgery, Candace Woodson was back to business-as-usual performing at the wedding of one of John “Cougar” Mellencamp’s daughters.

This is a testament to Candace Woodson’s lifelong passion for performing and a talent for resilience she calls “stick to it-ness”. A survivor since 2014, she wrote the song “Free,” a funky old school dance anthem that conveys hope and positivity in the wake of adversity. This is a message she conveys stemming from her own experience and feeling after receiving her last cancer treatment at the Medical University of South Carolina. With the help of UK promoter Steve Ripley, who has worked on hits for Diana Ross, Luther Vandross, Maxwell, and Jody Watley, “Free” rose to #12 on the UK Soul Chart Top 30.

This success laid the foundation for a handful of other chart-topping singles, including “The Answer Is No”, a defiant female empowerment ballad. “The Answer Is No” hit #1 on the UK Soul Chart Top 30 and has continued to receive airplay on Smooth Jazz Radio as well as other top stations. Woodson received Billboard’s “Most Added” designation and a “Best International Artist” nominee. Her highly anticipated full-length debut album “Desire” includes her UK hits as well as new tracks that would become international fan favourites.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background, and your current role

I am an Indie Soul Grammy winner and a UK Soul Chart Top 100 of 2021 recipient for the #1 song, “Midas Touch.” My mission is to inspire and encourage others to achieve a life of balance that fulfils dreams through the power of music. My current role is recording, writing, and touring.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I have never sat down to plan my career, music has always been a part of my life, a lot of areas have organically evolved for me.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

I have faced many challenges. There is always an ongoing challenge in this industry. The ability to be a single Mom and juggle the demands of entertainment has been impactful and the financial cost to stay current can be very challenging.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

My biggest achievement to date is being a Mom.

Your set to be going on tour with ‘Giants of Soul’ – tell us more about this

The Giants of Soul tour is a humbling experience for me. I’m looking forward to working with the legends and learning from them, being joined alongside the likes of Alexander O’Neil, Tunde Baiyewu, Deniece Williams, Gwen Dickey, Jaki Graham and Janet Kay.

In 2014, you underwent breast cancer surgery and have become a voice for women everywhere. What advice or words could you offer any of our readers going through something similar?

First of all, please get your check up regularly. If you are ever diagnosed, use it to empower your truest desires. It should be a time to take better care of self and remove all stress.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

I would choose for more equal opportunities in decision making roles

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self, what would it be?

I would let my younger self know her true value, I would embrace her talent and protect her from any negativity, and I would also let her know to not sweat the small stuff.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

My next challenge is to have the number 1 song worldwide on Billboard, I want my music to have no limits. I’m finishing the Album as we speak, and I believe it’s a musical work that can unify the world.