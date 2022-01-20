Inspirational Woman: Claire Macpherson | Founder, She Impacts The World

I’m Claire, Founder of She Impacts The World. Over the last 13 years, I’ve helped tens of thousands of women to live life on purpose, step out of their 9-5 & create incredible businesses with way more freedom, way more joy & way more abundance.

I originally ‘fell’ into coaching quiet by accident, I had previously been a secondary school drama and music teacher, I left my job after having my 2 boys just 13 months apart and decided to be ‘mum’ for a year or so. However when the boys were 2 & 3 years old we upsticks and moved to New Zealand! At first I felt quiet lost, I had no idea what i wanted to do with the rest of my life, then a friend of my husbands mentioned on a call that she was training to be a life coach, this grabbed my attention and i decided to learn more!

It wasn’t a short journey, becoming a coach, building my confidence and starting to attract clients took more time then i’d imaged but i loved every second of it! This was the begining of my coaching career.

Fast forward some 13+ years and I am now back in the uk with my family, I’ve built a successful coaching business online and i’m super passionate in supporting other women to do the same….on their terms, embracing their gifts and enjoying the journey!

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Not really, I want to university and studied performing arts becasue I loved everything dance, music and performing but i had no idea what i would do with it, I then trained as a teacher, knowing i had a love for teaching and supporting others. I accidentally stumbled accross coaching, having no idea at the time how it would transform my life, my passion and my purpose!

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Absolutly…..learning to coach was one thing, but learning to start your own business was a whole different journey! At first I had massive resistance to this, I just wanted to coach without having to figure out how to attract clients. When I look back I have to laugh as marketing and sharing a powerful message into the world is now a passion of mine!

On top of this was my own mindset and I had to learn how to navigate this! How to deal with the fear, the overwhelm, the doubt that creeps in around ‘being good enough’, ‘whether it can really work’, ‘who am i to do this’, etc this has been the inner work that has really grown me.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I feel my biggest achievment has been in daring to go after my dream business and make it a reality, to keep on going when it felt hard, to learn how to give myself permission to do it my way, to support the many incredible women i’ve had the honor to work with in my coaching, to have built a business that was flexible and also allowed me to be there for my children!

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Staying focused, showing up and do the work, being willing to be uncomfortable when learning new things, being 100 percent IN even if it could fail, trusting that this is a journey and being gtarteful for everystep of it!

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

My whole life is about coaching and mentoring! I have personally always had a coach or mentor on my journey. Having support and guidence is essential, learning from someone who has already walked the pathway is invaluble, having someone who ‘sees you’ you will ‘call you out’ and remind you of ‘who you are’ makes all the difference in the world!

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

Women dreaming bigger and owning their value…..I feel so often as women we diminish ourselves, we judge ourselves harsly and we don’t give ourselves credit where it’s due. I believe WE need to see the incredible value we bring to the table if we expect others to recognise it. This then leads to us playing a bigger game, daring to go for bigger goals and recognising how deserving we are of them.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Trust the journey….so often it can feel like we are woking hard going no-where, we can feel the pressure to see results now, or need evidence that it will work. When we are in this energy it’s all about push and struggle, however when we lean into trust, see it as a journey, stop and notice our progress, celebrate oursleves along the way it is a far more pleasent ride.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

My goal is to support and inspire more women globally to take the leap, follow their heart and build businesses that set them free from the constraints of working for others. To help them see the gifts, knowledge and vale they bring to the world and to halp them make a positive change…in their own lives and in the lives of others with this.