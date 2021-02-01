Inspirational Woman: Clio Saskia | Founder, Clio Saskia

I am a jewellery designer and maker, and I started my own business, Clio Saskia, about a year and a half ago.

I am a sculptor by trade, and I use a lot of the same techniques and skills to create my fine jewellery. I spent 6 months mining gemstones in the Gemfields in Australia a few years ago, and was lucky enough to find some nice stones, which I now use in my jewellery. I launched my first fine jewellery collection, Where The Wild Things Are, in November last year, and I also work with customers to create bespoke pieces and heirloom redesigns.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

My Dad tried so many times to get me to sit down and plan my career path, which would have been a sensible thing to do, but I just don’t work like that. I did, however, learn as many practical skills as I could while I was studying and working, which have been immensely useful throughout my career. I have managed to follow my passion and make a living from being creative, and that has been through developing good personal relationships and being supportive and approachable.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Of course, who hasn’t? Some people face bigger challenges than others, but it’s all a matter of perspective. My Achilles heel is rejection, and I frequently passed up opportunities because I didn’t want to put myself in the position of potentially being rejected from a job or opportunity. But honestly, the more you try, the more you get used to it. It is also very challenging to do something you love and to keep an open mind when facing criticism, however constructive it may be. It can feel very painful and personal, but it is an essential skill to develop as it will help you to be self-reflective, understand your motivations better and give you confidence in your opinions.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I would consider launching my first collection a big achievement. It is the culmination of a year and a half of really hard work, and it is a great showcase of our weird and wonderful natural world expressed in fine jewellery.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

I have been passionate about enjoying my life and enjoying my career. I absolutely believe that if you love what you do, you will do it better. Choosing to start my own jewellery business was a big step, and it felt like quite a scary undertaking, but I quickly realised that I had chosen the right path because I enjoy so many aspects of it.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

Mentoring is awesome, and I have always learnt best from people I get on with. I have mentored students at university in creating their art, and I have found the best way is to help them navigate through their own ideas. Often it is impossible to ask yourself the right questions, so when someone else can help to streamline your thoughts in the right direction, it helps you to answer a lot of your own questions.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

More encouragement, less pessimism.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Don’t straighten your hair! Jokes aside, embrace who you are and don’t worry about what other people might think. The sooner you can feel comfortable in your own skin, the more time you can spend doing things you love.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I am in the middle of creating some ambitious new pieces, so I’m keeping my fingers crossed they turn out how I’m envisaging them. I’m hoping to share my skills and teach some wax carving classes, and I am hoping to change my business practices to be more ethical and sustainable.

