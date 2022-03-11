Inspirational Woman: Danae Shell | Co-Founder & CEO, Valla

Danae Shell is the co-founder and CEO of Valla, a startup who are making legal support accessible and affordable for everyone.

Danae is a developer-turned marketer and a Tennessean who has worked in Scotland’s startup scene for over 17 years. She has extensive scale-up experience, joining as an early employee in Scottish startups FreeAgent and Care Sourcer and helping to build and scale their marketing teams. Danae is passionate about building inclusive, kind companies that support high-performing teams.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I’m co-founder and CEO of Valla, the legal platform for workers. I’m originally from the Appalachian mountains of Tennessee, then moved to Scotland for my Master’s degree and never left! I started my career as a software engineer and then transitioned into marketing at a scale-up called FreeAgent where I met my co-founder Kate. We stayed friends and moved into other roles, then started Valla together in 2020.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I did! I heard a fantastic talk from Maria Gutierrez who shared how she planned out her career step by step and borrowed her approach. She set a career goal, listed the skills and connections she’d need to acquire to get there, and then plotted out the roles she’d want to take to tick those boxes. It was a huge inspiration and I used that approach to reach my goal of becoming a CEO.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Definitely – in fact that’s why Kate and I created our startup Valla. We were both in senior roles in tech and dealing with discrimination and bullying at work, and realised that this was such a huge unsolved problem and that we could do something about it.