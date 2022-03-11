Breaking the taboos around the M’s: Menstrual, Menopause and Miscarriage

Kristy Chong, Founder and CEO of Modibodi®, the original leak-proof apparel brand, is on a mission to break down taboos when it comes to menstrual, menopause and miscarriage policies.

Kristy has always been an innovative when it comes to helping women, which is why in 2013, in her native Australia she founded Modibodi, the first period and leak-proof underwear.

After the birth of her second child and not long after her periods had returned, Kristy started training for a marathon. Kristy also started to suffer from light bladder leaking (a very common problem) and when she tried to find products to help, only found disposable hygiene products, which were ugly, inconvenient, uncomfortable, often unreliable, and disastrous for the environment. Two years later, after working extensively with chemical textile engineers, garment developers, textile mills and scientists, conducting almost 1000 scientific tests to get it right, Kristy founded the brand and had developed the special patented Modifier Technology®.

Now its 9th year, Modibodi, the number one period and leak-proof brand in the UK, has gone on to make period proof swimwear, leakproof maternity range including bras and camis for breastfeeding, the most absorbent reusable nappy, and even an active range, with leggings that can hold period and leaks, eradicating the need completely for pads and tampons.

As we approach International Women’s Day, it is Kristy’s passion for change and breaking down taboos that have been the driving force for Modibodi’s success.

“I really wanted to help women, which is why when I set up Modibodi, it was to make life easier for all women. With all the technological advancements in the world, our underwear was still the same and the issues of the plastics and carbon from tampons and pads, meant we were damaging the planet.

As a brand, Modibodi has always strived to break down taboos and get people talking. A few years back we launched a campaign called ‘The Modern Way to Period’ which showed the real side of periods. The advert, which aired on UK TV, championed raw confidence, celebrated individual freedom, embraced diversity and showed the real side of periods from bloody tissues, to laying on the bed with cramps. The advert was banned by Facebook for a while (which was quickly resolved) as it was deemed too graphic.

This led me to think about how as women, we are often penalised for showing and telling the truth. As a company, we then introduced a new Modibodi policy announcement, entitling all our employees to paid leave explicitly for menstruation, menopause and miscarriage, in addition to the current company’s existing sick leave entitlements.”