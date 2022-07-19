Inspirational Woman: Denise Duffield-Thomas | Author & Money Mindset Mentor

Denise Duffield-Thomas is the money mentor for the new wave of online entrepreneurs who want to make money and change the world.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

After a career in consulting and event management, I became a life coach, helping anyone with anything. After a few years, I realised how many of my clients struggled to have money conversations. It really seemed like a taboo topic.

My business now helps women deal with their fear of money, diving deep into their backgrounds to get at the root causes of their reluctance to charge clients, ask for pay increases and deal with the unexplained feelings of guilt or shame around money.

I write books about money mindset, host a podcast called Chill & Prosper, and founded an online course, Money Bootcamp with over 8,500 students.

My aim is to demystify the conversation of women and money, and give ourselves the confidence we need to create financial independence.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I have quarterly planning sessions with my husband (my Marketing Manager) and an outside business consultant to act as a mediator and to keep us accountable to not add too much to our plate! We both have very unrealistic views of what we can achieve each quarter.

But I’m a big daydreamer – I think about my business goals all day long, but especially if I get a massage or during meditations. I love thinking about the future and dreaming my goals into existence.

I imagined my book on bookshelves long before it happened in real life!

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

My biggest challenges have always been mental, like dealing with imposter syndrome or feeling like the timing was off. We can really psyche ourselves out by thinking that everyone else has it together and we don’t!

I used to think there was a time when the stars aligned and I felt 100% ready, but the truth is that we have to believe in our own lucky timing. Nobody is coming to tap us on the shoulder and deem us “ready”.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

My goal with starting my own business has always been financial independence. I’ve seen firsthand what happens when women don’t make their own money and the lack of choices that it can bring.

I set a goal to make a million in revenue by 35 (and did it a few weeks before my 36th birthday!) and now make millions every year.

One of my proudest moments is meeting Oprah and telling her that I’ve broken the cycle of poverty and dysfunction in my family. And now I can financially support my own mother and allow her to live her dreams of travel and adventure that she missed out on while she was a young, single parent.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in your achieving success?

I may not do everything perfectly but I’m persistent. Even when I screw up (which is all the time!), I know that I can use everything to teach others. Every failed launch has been chalked up to experience, whereas I’ve seen people quit in shame after one public mishap.

Make a decision that, no matter what, you’re not going to give up.

Persistence wins over perfect every single time.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?



In my career, I always felt so lonely. Mostly because I didn’t have any role models growing up who had a corporate career and I feel like you need someone to tell you the unspoken “rules” and how to play the game.



In my Money Bootcamp, I have thousands of mentees who I coach daily on money mindset – I see the difference it makes for them knowing that they’re not alone. We’re smart – sometimes we just need to see an example to believe it’s possible for ourselves.

I’m grateful for the technology we have to be able to reach like-minded people around the world! We can always find someone who has experience in areas we lack.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?



We have to work within as well as without – meaning, we have to be the change we want to see in the world.

That means, not asking women to work for free by speaking at events or volunteering time if we can find a budget to pay them. Ironically I get asked to speak at women’s empowerment events all the time, for free, to inspire women to empower themselves with money!

If the event staff, caterers, AV people, and venue are all being paid – the speakers should be paid too. These are changes we can make ourselves to role model it for everyone else.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?



My younger self was always so afraid of making a mistake, saying the wrong thing or getting into trouble.

I’d tell her, “Don’t worry, everyone is making it up as they go along!”

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?



My challenge is always the same – how can I possibly fit everything in?! I would love to write many more books and sometimes the challenge is saying yes to everything else. We have to make space for our dreams and that means saying NO!

What is your newest book about?

Chill and Prosper is about how to play the game of business and make things easier and more abundant. Everyone is tired of the hustle culture and this book is the new 4 Hour Work Week (but for women!)

It’s available in paperback, audio and ebook formats. Get the links and bonuses at www.denisedt.com/prosper

Find Denise at Instagram: @denisedt & Facebook: @denisedt