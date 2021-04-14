Inspirational Woman: Dr Lucy Gründlingh | Co-Founder, SFR Medical

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I’m a 34 year old woman who is loving life! I am an award-winning entrepreneur, co-founder of SFR Medical and medical doctor, but also wife to the wonderful and brilliant Johann Gründlingh and a working mum to our gorgeous 11 month old son.

I am Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at SFR Medical, the only company to connect UK Police Forces with medical institutions to ensure that medical evidence is produced quickly and to a very high quality for victims of violent crime. I love this role because it enables me to use my expert knowledge to make a positive difference in the world. Being an entrepreneur is so rewarding; by not accepting the status quo I am creating innovative methods and producing new products which helps so many people (victims, police, juries and hospital staff).

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No, not at all. I have followed my passion for learning human sciences in great detail, whilst aiming to be compassionate and philanthropic, as well as not accepting the status quo. Both in my education and career I have chosen paths less trodden; I obtained a BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise Science degree and then a graduate entry BMBS Medical degree. As a medical doctor I chose to spend longer in Acute Medicine, Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine than most, before splitting my time between being a personal trainer and working as an Emergency Medicine doctor. It was during this time that I started writing medical statements for victims of violent crime, and realised the system needed radical restructuring. This spring-boarded my career to co-founding SFR Medical.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Absolutely! Studying challenges for medical school entry qualifications, understanding some business requirements associated with procurement and overcoming a dislike of public speaking to name but a few. But you’ve just got to go for it!

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Winning the Women in Innovation 2020/2021 has definitely been my biggest achievement to date. I am thrilled and honoured to be supported by the Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN) and Innovate UK in my newest project of developing 3D visual reconstruction reports for victims of violent crime. This will help the police and jury to easily understand the impact and gravitas of any injuries the victim sustained.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

The belief that carving your own path is life is ultimately much more fulfilling.