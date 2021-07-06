Inspirational Woman: Evie Asio | Youth Music Officer, London College of Creative Media

My name is Evie Asio, and I am a Youth Music Officer for London College of Creative Media (LCCM), as well as a singer-songwriter and producer from South London.

In addition to consistently writing and performing from an early age, I studied Music at university, which led to me into working as a music teacher at a secondary school for a number of years, and thereafter gaining a role at LCCM. My role includes connecting young people and educational institutions to LCCM through workshops and events, in order to inform them about music careers and to support young people who wish to have a career in the music industry. Working in an environment such as LCCM goes hand in hand with my development as an artist and producer, as I currently work towards releasing my first album.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Although I did have a career plan, I never expected my career to turn out this way. I always knew I wanted to work in music and education, as I am very passionate about both; in particular, being involved in music education reform in the UK.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

I definitely did. One of my biggest challenges was moving back to London after university and knowing there were so many opportunities but not knowing how to access any of them. I became very anxious about becoming a struggling musician, and it took me a few years to make some mistakes and really understand what I needed to do to build my career up.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

There are many things I could say… however, one of the achievements I am most proud of is producing my most recent single ‘Available’. I’ve been dreaming up my own musical ideas for years, but I never saw myself as a producer – mainly because I think women aren’t really taught to see ourselves that way. But for the first time I owned my title as producer and brought a really challenging concept to life. There may be bigger accolades, but that was a huge thing for me, personally.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

It may be cliché, but never giving up has been a large factor. I don’t know of a successful person who hasn’t suffered rejection. But you have to understand what you want to achieve, refine your goals, and keep it moving. That and striving for excellence in everything you do.

What advice would you give to other women looking to get into this industry?

Start. Put yourself out there. Keep going. Make as many connections as you can. Smile in the face of rejection. Have clear goals. Research. Be organised. And learn from as many people around you as you possibly can.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for diversity and inclusion, what would it be?

More platforms to promote diverse talent. Many people already have the talent to take them at least one step further than where they are now, but they may not have the same access to the resources and connections that will help them go further. So more platforms, and more support for the platforms that do exist.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Enjoy the process and celebrate every victory. Even the little ones.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I am so grateful that my work at LCCM includes supporting young talent, and I always hope to do more of that in the future, and on a larger scale. Perhaps finishing the album is my next big challenge, so I’m looking forward to that too.

