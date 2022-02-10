Inspirational Woman: Amanda Cusdin | Chief People Officer, Sage

I am currently Chief People Officer at Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses.

As CPO I am responsible for all aspects of our global people strategy. I also have overall responsibility for our Sustainability and Society Strategy, in which we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.

I’ve always been passionate about people. I studied history at Warwick University where I was intrigued by the impact of societal changes on individuals and the disproportionate impact a few people can make on changing the course of world events. It was a natural move into HR, and after university, I joined the graduate scheme at Novar plc, a global manufacturing company, where I had several roles over four years – including a short stint in the US.

Then came 11 years at Invensys, a multinational engineering and information technology company. When I joined, the company was working towards the Beijing Olympics, but they didn’t even have an office in Beijing. So in my very first role there, I found myself sourcing office space in China and recruiting a team to deliver the project. It was quite a baptism!

Fast forward to 2014 and Invensys was bought by Schneider Electric, and I was Senior HR Director leading the integration of the corporate functions into Schneider, after which I left to join Sage, becoming CPO in 2017.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I never really sat down and made a clear plan of where I wanted my career to go.

I knew early on that HR was the right place for me, and I’ve since deliberately taken roles that have allowed me to build experience across different areas – from business partnering to succession planning to cultural transformation.

That breadth of experience has been invaluable in my role as CPO, where I am able to take a broad perspective and support my own team to deliver on the different areas of our people strategy.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Absolutely. I think it’s impossible to experience growth without challenges because that’s when you learn the most about yourself.

For example, working abroad so early in my career was a great opportunity, but it also meant adapting to very different working cultures and environments.

Then, when Schneider bought Invensys, we went overnight from a colleague base of 18,000 to 140,000, which was a completely different challenge in terms of the change in scale and remit of my role.

And of course, the pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges, not least having to move a workforce of 12,000 colleagues to home working within a matter of days.

Meanwhile, on a personal level, we found out that my son had dyslexia. This has brought its own challenges for our family, but has given me greater empathy with people who are neurodivergent, and made me fully appreciate the importance of considering neurodiversity as part of your wider DEI strategy.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I am extremely proud of the journey we’ve been on at Sage over the last five years.

We have increased our employee NPS score 60 points over that period by transforming the culture and colleague experience. We’ve done this by adopting a listening strategy, and using the insights from our colleagues to make changes across all areas of our people strategy.

We have maintained that collaborative approach throughout the pandemic, moving to an always listening model, which has enabled us to quickly adjust our programme of engagement and support in response to what colleagues tell us.

Most recently, we collaborated with colleagues to co-create our hybrid working model, and we are currently crowdsourcing colleague input for our new set of values that we will roll out next month.

Alongside our own internal metrics, we’ve also seen a significant increase in our ratings on independent rankings sites, and I was very proud that Sage was again included in Glassdoor’s list of Best Places to Work in the UK earlier this month.