Inspirational Woman: Hatti Suvari | Consumer Advocate & host of Get Legally Speaking podcast

Hatti Suvari is a consumer advocate and host of the UK’s first and leading legal podcast Get Legally Speaking.

Since realising those around her who weren’t immersed in the legal world were falling victim to expensive legal costs and myths in the system, Hatti became passionate about debunking, and demystifying the law. Get Legally Speaking enables people to empower themselves with the right information at the right time. With over 60-episodes to date, Hatti tackles the issues which impact us every single day. From how to get a divorce, to moving to a new house, knowing your consumer and employment rights, motoring law and myth busting what you thought you knew.

Whilst Hatti isn’t a lawyer herself, she has owned a successful legal practice [Red Bar Law] for almost 10 years, working with some of the best legal minds in the UK. Throughout her career, Hatti has been disappointed with how hard it can be for people to access clear and free information on legal and consumer matters. She wanted to help break down this legal wall hence the inception of the Get Legally Speaking podcast which has now had over 200,000 listeners in just one year. The accessibility to such vital information, which impacts us all is crucial. It’s a free tool to give everyone, no matter where you live or what or what you earn, the insight, advice and support to make informed decisions in difficult and challenging situations.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I’m a consumer advocate, businesswoman, and podcast host. I am motivated by a passion to democratise the public’s access to justice and in 2019 I launched Get Legally Speaking, the UK’s first and leading legal podcast.

I have owned a successful legal practice [Red Bar Law] for almost a decade – we specialise in commercial, company, family law and divorce. I am very proud to work with some of the best legal minds in the UK.

Throughout my career, I have always been disappointed with how hard it can be for people to access clear, free information on legal matters. I see so many people who don’t know their rights or simply can’t afford the hefty price tag that comes with any legal guidance. With Citizen’s Advice Bureau’s slowly disappearing from our high streets too, accessing vital help is becoming harder and harder.

This is exactly why I set up the Get Legally Speaking podcast – to give everyone, no matter where you live or what you earn, the insight, advice and support to become their own legal advocate to make informed decisions in difficult and challenging situation.

I have worked in the industry for almost ten years and have seen first-hand that you can, with the right teaching, become your own legal expert. Through my podcast, I tackle the legal issues that impact us every day. From how to get a divorce to moving house, knowing your employment rights, GDPR and even motoring law. We all forget that the law feeds into everything we do and understanding it will help us all live happier more productive lives.

I have a background in the world of corporate finance and I have my own experience of a complex divorce – so I have the personal and professional know-how to give important advice to empower the public.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

When I went through a painful divorce in 2006, I knew I had to own a law firm one day – to be able to deliver legal services to the public in a far more transparent and educational way in which I had experienced. I experienced first-hand that it is crucial to understand the legal process and legal fees – this is easier said than done, especially during a stressful time. My bad experience with this, made me determined to run a law firm in which clients would be empowered by understanding their legal process and their costs involved BEFORE proceeding at each and every stage. Get Legally Speaking, was a further advancement of my desire to make legal knowledge and information accessible to everyone.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Of course – any road to achievement and success will involve many personal and professional challenges and hurdles, but they give you invaluable life experience. Ultimately, the walk to the top of the mountain maybe tough, but your legs get stronger.

Launching the podcast was exciting and I could never have imagined that it would have the success that it has had so far – it’s important to take that leap of faith and to have your vision of what you are trying to achieve clearly set. I had the confidence in my abilities, contacts and saw the gap in the market and went for it – I’ve never looked back. We now have over 300,000 downloads in our first year, and have over 70-episodes – the sky’s the limit!

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

In life, overall, my two children are my greatest achievement.

Business-wise – my highlight over the past 12-months was finding out that Get Legally Speaking is the official number one legal podcast. We have hundreds of thousands of listeners, which I’m hoping will now all be empowered with their legal and consumer rights.

Another career highlight has to be when I became the first non-lawyer to become regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority [SRA] in 2012 – that was a great moment. Red Bar Law was also the ninth ABS [Alternative Business Structure] law firm to become regulated by the SRA in 2012 [as of March 2019 there were 1,300 ABS law firms operating so we really were one of the very first.]

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Hard-work, dedication and drive. It’s also so important to have the best people around you – I have worked hard to ensure I only work with the best legal minds in the Country. Successful people know successful people. I would also say to listen and take good note of your gut instinct. My gut feeling has guided me well!

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

Of course – my job as a consumer advocate is being a mentor, on a big scale! My podcast acts as a mentoring tool – we are guiding and teaching people with every single episode. On top of that, we naturally mentor every single client we have at Red Bar Law – they look to us for legal direction and advice, it’s a hugely important role we take very seriously.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

For there to be more child support provided for by the government, to enable women to be able to have children and continue in their careers, without having to compromise their careers to raise a family. So many great women have to either put a big pause or give up their careers because they cannot get access to good and affordable childcare.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

I wish I knew the rights I knew now, in all aspects of life and law. I would have saved a lot of time, money and energy. This is why I am keen to educate everyone else, to empower them, and prevent them from making errors and misjudgement.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

Growing the podcast, hitting one million listens, becoming a main-stream consumer advocate for the British public and bring out a Sunday Times best-selling book by 2022!

WeAreTheCity has a back catalogue of thousands of Inspirational Woman interviews, including Cherie Blair, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Caprice Bourret, Anna Williamson and many more. You can read about all our amazing women here.