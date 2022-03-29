Inspirational Woman: IB Oyerinde | Founder, Lola Tara

Lola Tara was founded by IB Oyerinde, a fashion model living in the US and Europe, with Nigerian roots.

IB encourages the Lola Tara customer to ‘dress for adventure’. The classic designs are made to be enjoyed by women from all over the world. The brand idea centres around the insight that choosing to wear a jumpsuit is a bold and liberating choice. The versatility of the jumpsuits allows it to be worn as workwear, casual wear and occasion wear, making it a fantastic investment piece.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am currently founder and director at Lola Tara. I started sewing and designing from a young age after being inspired by my mother’s pattern books. I would dream up all of the possibilities and eventually I started making clothes for my barbies. Creativity lights up my spirit and being able to share it with the world has been a dream come true.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I always wanted to be a fashion designer, but it seemed like such unreachable dream. Launching LOLA TARA has been such a surreal experience. I have always admired people who could take pieces of cloth and create something beautiful. After studying marketing and business, I decided I wanted to not only create something beautiful but also functional and wearable.

Where do you take inspiration from?

Travel is for sure, the number one inspiration. I’ve been lucky to have travelled a lot in my life and I believe travel is the only education one really needs. I take inspiration from all cultures, which is why the styles have been named after cities all over the world. For example, the Vienna jumpsuit is inspired the structure and elegance of the city.

LOLA TARA is a combination of all my loves; travel, fashion and business. It’s also an extension of everything I learned and all the beautiful clothing I came across in my time as a model. It’s about empowering women. I want every woman who wears it to feel beautiful and invincible. You can find a piece of me in each of these styles.