Inspirational Woman: Jessica Lawes | Co-Founder, The Mum Club

Jessica Lawes, co-founder The Mum Club, a supportive network that connects mums through advice and events.

Launched in 2016 by Jessica and Lauren Webber after they found themselves lonely and isolated, travelling around the country following their husband’s international rugby careers. Today The Mum Club is now one of the UK’s leading event companies for women ‘who happen to have children’. After hosting thousands of women at their nationwide events, they are now expanding and this month (March), launched a new website, an online forum, exciting virtual events and fresh franchise opportunities.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

My name is Jessica Lawes I am co – founder of The Mum Club and mother of four children. I studied classical dance for three years in London before falling pregnant with my first child.

After moving to Northampton to live with my now husband I began a career developing properties in the area before meeting my business partner Lauren and creating The Mum Club.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No, the initial reason I even moved to London to study dance was because I enjoyed it and had no clue what or where I wanted to be. The thought of doing the same mundane role day in-day -out was just not the route I wanted to go down. I knew whatever I wanted to end up doing I needed to feel passionate about, but there was no set plan for this.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

I am sure if you ask any mother you would be given a very similar answer. The juggle! The reason The Mum Club was created was so we as women did not lose ourselves in motherhood and that goes for work-life too. Giving 100% to one element of your life will never work. You have to find the balance.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

My business and everything we have worked so hard to create. The feedback we hear from women who The Mum Club has helped through the good and the bad times or helped create life-long friends at our events is incredible. And of course my four other babies!

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

We are the audience. This idea initially grew from a personal need. We knew exactly what was missing and how we needed to fill the gap.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I would happily mentor anyone, every one’s journey is so different, there is no set path or no right way to go about business and the best thing you can do is just throw yourself into it and soak up as much knowledge as possible. Learn on the job, create a community and ask for advice. You will really give it your all then.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

The world is heading in the right direction and even the fact questions come up like this shows we are talking about it more. Uncomfortable conversations need to happen more to make them normal and not just with Gender Equality. Conversations create solutions.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

You will have twin boys and they will be wild.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

We are extremely excited to have just launched our new membership platform, ezine & franchise. The franchise side of things really excites me. Next steps, taking over the world.

