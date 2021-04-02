Building certainty in uncertainty: How to uphold your confidence

Change is a part of life. Sometimes it’s positive, and sometimes it’s not. Regardless of what form change and uncertainty come in, you have a choice: you can either ride the waves of change or let them crash upon you as you struggle to remain afloat.
Your life is constructed of the choices that you make. Your confidence will uplift your life, your situation, and your choices.
It all starts with your physicality – how you are sitting or standing right now? Remember that your body language accounts 55% of what you communicate. How are you communicating to yourself right now? Are you slumped over or is your body lifted, open and strong? Consider your body language to yourself.
Next, what is your self-talk at the moment? How are you communicating with yourself? For example, if you didn’t get a job or promotion, it doesn’t mean you’re a failure or not good enough. The great Nelson Mandela said, “I never fail, I either win or I learn.” How can you help yourself learn and grow in this time?
Consider empowering yourself in how you see things as a learning experience. So, turning that negative self-talk into positive self-talk will improve your confidence today because wherever your focus goes, your energy will flow behind that focus – so focus on what is good and right for you.
With that focus in mind, confidence killers can be surmised as this:
- Over-thinking
- People pleasing
- Dwelling on defeats
So I ask you to focus on building your life right now, as your energy will undoubtedly be fired up to build and raise you up.
To be clear, confidence is all about feeling self-assured, and self-esteem is about feeling you have value. Surround yourself with people, places and products that add value to your situation, no matter what the external circumstances are. What builds additional confidence is you focusing on what you CAN DO NOW. Why not write a list of all the things you can do right now. I have created a great list of “can do” if you’d like to get in contact, I am more than happy to share this with you.
Another great list to create is what do you naturally do best. Write that down, ask your colleagues, friend and family what you do best. Should you like to understand your natural strengths psychology, please contact me as I am fully trained and certified in the science of strengths psychology. Austrian author Peter Drucker said “A person can perform only from strength. One cannot build performance on weakness, let alone on something one cannot do at all.” Understanding your own strengths is vital in building your confidence and performance.
Once you’ve identified your what you naturally do best, your points of excellence if you will, strive to enhance those points of excellence and validate what only you can do. When you embrace your points of excellence, you develop a renewed sense of confidence and what you offer the world that no one else can and that is what makes you extraordinary.
If you’d like to experience more, please contact me dani@liftthislife.co.uk or see www.liftthislife.co.uk
