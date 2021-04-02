Building certainty in uncertainty: How to uphold your confidence

Change is a part of life. Sometimes it’s positive, and sometimes it’s not. Regardless of what form change and uncertainty come in, you have a choice: you can either ride the waves of change or let them crash upon you as you struggle to remain afloat.

Your life is constructed of the choices that you make. Your confidence will uplift your life, your situation, and your choices.

It all starts with your physicality – how you are sitting or standing right now? Remember that your body language accounts 55% of what you communicate. How are you communicating to yourself right now? Are you slumped over or is your body lifted, open and strong? Consider your body language to yourself.

Next, what is your self-talk at the moment? How are you communicating with yourself? For example, if you didn’t get a job or promotion, it doesn’t mean you’re a failure or not good enough. The great Nelson Mandela said, “I never fail, I either win or I learn.” How can you help yourself learn and grow in this time?

Consider empowering yourself in how you see things as a learning experience. So, turning that negative self-talk into positive self-talk will improve your confidence today because wherever your focus goes, your energy will flow behind that focus – so focus on what is good and right for you.

With that focus in mind, confidence killers can be surmised as this: