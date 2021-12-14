Inspirational Woman: Jo Wallace | Owner & Studio Director, Sugar Studios

Jo launched Sugar Studios after a successful decade as finance manager of MDM Props Ltd , a leading specialist in prop and set making for the film and theatre industries.

Jo is transforming Sugar Studios, an old sugar factory located in Greenwich, into an amazing studio space, catering for some of the highest profile musicians and TV advertising shoots for famous brands such as Nandos, the British Paralympic Association and Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks.

Testament to Jo’s drive and determination, she has created a unique studio space that stands out within a crowded, male dominated industry. Supported by her all-female team, Jo has built the studio’s stellar reputation from the ground up. Not only is she steering its commercial success, Jo has also set her sights on having a positive impact within the local community.

Her vision is to make the space an open and inclusive creative hub for the local area. Residents will be able to pop in for food and drink and to choose from a selection of activities and courses to learn new skills and gain knowledge about the creative industries. Everything about the space has Jo’s touch, from choice of décor, to the emphasis on homemade food in the studio café, a food truck that was recovered from the side of a road in Wales. You’ll often find Jo baking a batch of brownies between shoots!

While managing the four incredible studio spaces, Jo is also preparing to be a mother in February!

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I’m one of the owners of Sugar Studios: a film and photography studio in North Greenwich which also is home to Sugar Café and some of the gooiest brownies in London town!

From working at a restaurant in Portugal, to an orphanage in Thailand I’ve always sought out unique roles and enriching experiences.

My background is in performing arts where I was lucky enough to work with some incredible artists as a backing singer. But it wasn’t long before I realised that instead of being on stage, I preferred to be behind the scenes.

In my twenties I started working in MDM Props Ltd, a large art and prop fabrication company, as a receptionist. Within a few years at MDM, I assumed the role of Finance Manager where I then remained for over a decade until 2020 when I was asked to take over and grow Sugar Studios.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I was always envious of people who knew what they wanted to do from a young age, I never made a plan as I just wanted to try everything!

I loved drama from a young age, so I think I went into that world because it felt comfortable and familiar. Everything I’ve done has led me to where I am now. I don’t regret not following a path.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Hell yeah! It goes without saying the last year and a half has tested us all in so many ways. Particularly our ability to adapt and cope with this strange new world we’re living in.

Last year I was working over sixty hours a week, juggling my job in finance and re-launching the studios when an oven exploded in my face giving me 2nd degree burns.

This was a massive wake-up call from the universe telling me to pause and re-evaluate my life. My time of reflection led me to seize the opportunity and challenges of running Sugar Studios (and of course buy a new oven!).

Fires and explosions have featured in the past few years of my life. In 2019 I woke up to a fire alarm and my lounge curtains ablaze. While in 2017 I was on the train during the Parsons Green bombing. Each of these shocking and life changing experiences has led me to look at myself and the world in a different way. I know now that challenges are only sent to make us stronger.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

My biggest achievement to date without a doubt is Sugar Studios. With hard work and dedication of myself and my right hand (wo)man: catering manager and events coordinator Steph Smith, we have doubled clientele and turnover in just one year.

I’m delighted with the beautiful space we have created and I’m also very proud to say I’m 7-months pregnant (just to add in an extra challenge to the mix!).

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Don’t be afraid to try. “Ask, believe, receive” comes into pretty much everything I do. These days I try to approach everything with a level of positivity and a ‘can do’ attitude. Never be afraid to ask – there is always someone willing to share their experience and knowledge.

What’s meant to be won’t pass you by, it might just not be what you expected… so best to expect the unexpected and embrace it!

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I can fondly pinpoint various mentors throughout my life. Mentors come in so many forms that when you find them, they stay with you. I hope one day I’ll be able to make a difference to someone through mentorship, making them feel empowered, supported and full of self-worth. It would be such an honour.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

We are moving in the right direction, but there is a long way to go. I would love to see a world with less judgement, less undeserving hierarchy, less ego. Instead let’s have more action, and the ability to see every human as equal. We need to be proactive in rewarding hard work and achievements should lead the way over gender, race, religion, sexuality, or any other identity label that deems one person less worthy than another.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Stop worrying about what other people think. You ARE worthy. Don’t be afraid to fail… it is only the first attempt in learning after all.

Be kind, always.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I will continue to grow the business and make it the go to place for creatives (big or small) to rehearse and shoot. I want to cater for anyone and everyone.

Next year we are introducing a hotdesking space for creatives along with classes, workshops, talks and events. I also hope to work with more local businesses and continue working towards becoming a greener workplace. I’m also planning an internship and mentoring program. The business has so many sides to it and we have lots of great ideas combined with the ability to achieve wonderful things.

Watch this space!