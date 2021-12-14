The top hiring trends all job seekers need to know for 2022

Article by Amanda Augustine, careers expert for TopCV

With 2022 almost upon us, Amanda Augustine, TopCV’s careers expert, shares three hiring trends we can expect next year:

1. Zoom interviews are here to stay

While it was already commonplace for most organisations to screen candidates over the phone or via video before proceeding with in-person interview rounds, virtual recruiting has taken on a broader meaning since the pandemic began. In 2022, you can expect tactics such as virtual events, multi-person remote interviews, virtual workplace tours, and online real-time presentations to be an integral part of most employers’ recruitment process. In-person interviews will be reserved for final-round interviews only in the instances where the candidate will be expected to work out of a corporate headquarters. If you’re planning to find a new job in the coming year, be certain to practise your video interview skills.

2. Employment gaps are no longer a problem

In 2020, a hiring survey revealed that employers were no longer fazed by a lengthy employment gap or unemployed status when reviewing candidates. Fast forward to 2021, and it’s safe to say that most recruiters are far less concerned about your current employment status and more interested in determining whether your qualifications meet their advert’s requirements. As organisations struggle to fill their vacancies and many professionals are still hesitant to return to the workplace, you’ll find employers being less resistant to engaging candidates who’ve been out-of-work for an extended period of time. In 2022, the focus will be on what truly matters most when hiring: a candidate’s qualifications and cultural fit within the company.

3. “Onsite” meetings will become the new “offsite”

As more companies adopt a hybrid work model or allow employees to permanently work from home on a full-time basis, they’ll find a need to organise special onsite meetings for team members to occasionally touch base and collaborate in-person. With most professionals opting to commute to their offices mid-week, you can expect most offices to remain empty on Mondays and Fridays. Young professionals who recently graduated from uni should take advantage of this valuable facetime to forge stronger relationships with their more experienced colleagues and seek out potential mentors and career progression opportunities.

About the author

Amanda Augustine is the resident careers expert for TopCV, the world’s largest CV-writing service. With 15 years of experience in the recruiting and career services industry, she is a certified professional career coach (CPCC) and resume writer (CPRW), helping professionals improve their careers and find the right job sooner. Follow Amanda at @JobSearchAmanda and on Facebook for her latest advice.