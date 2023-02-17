Inspirational Woman: Kate Nash OBE | Founder & CEO, PurpleSpace

I’m the creator and CEO of PurpleSpace: the world’s only professional development hub for disability employee resource groups (ERGs)/Networks. I’m the storyteller, the impatient activist, the patient strategist, the business leader and the critical friend here.

PurpleSpace was established in 2015, following the release of my first book Secrets and Big News in 2014, which created a real demand in the establishment of disability employee resource groups.

In Secrets and Big News, I partnered with 55 organisations in public and private sector to understand what was stopping disabled employees from sharing personal information about their disability or ill health.

Statistics show that approximately 12% of an employer’s workforce has a disability or long term health condition, yet data across all sectors will often only show 3% or 4% sharing this.

I wanted to find out – where are the missing people? Why don’t more people tell their employer about their disability or health condition? What is stopping people from sharing information with their employer?

The resounding feedback from this research was that very few of us enjoy the language when we’re asked to ‘disclose’ or ‘declare’ this information, suggesting perhaps that we are “hiding” something or that we’ve got a huge piece of news to tell – hence the title of the book.

What is PurpleSpace’s mission and how are you working to achieve it?

Our big mission is to make it easier for employees to navigate the experience of ill health, disability or the experience of an accident or injury, at the same time as flourishing at work.

The first part of this was to create PurpleSpace as the world’s first professional development and best practice exchange for disability ERG/network leaders allies and champions.

We specialise in Networkology – a word that we created to describe the ‘art’ and the ‘science’ of running a high-performing disability ERG/Networks. We deliver our network know how to 2000+ leaders around the globe, across 200+ organisations. Together they reach of over 1 million disabled employees.

Through this, we support the disability ERG/Network leaders to build vibrant disability networks that help colleagues to bring their authentic selves to work.

Tell us about your new book – Positively Purple

Positively Purple is a practical guide, via a real story about my life, to help drive purposeful change for and by people with disabilities.

For many people with a disability, either visible or invisible, that experience is hard to navigate in the context of work. I wanted to offer practical advice for how employers can build environments of trust and support for those with disabilities, how employees with disabilities can advocate for themselves and flourish in the workplace and how those without disabilities can be true allies.