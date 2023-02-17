0
17/02/2023
,

Ways to spread kindness this Random Acts of Kindness Day

Group of multi ethnic executives discussing during a meeting. Business man and woman sitting around table at office and smiling.

Each year, 17th February marks Random Acts of Kindness Day. It exists to encourage acts of kindness to not only bring joy to the receiver, but by spreading positive feelings to the giver too!

The idea behind this day is to make kindness a part of our everyday lives. Sometimes the smallest act can have the biggest impact and help people to view the world in a more positive light.

Here at WeAreTheCity, we believe in the power of paying it forward to create a better world for everyone. Below, we have compiled a list of random acts of kindness that you can do today to help make those around you smile.

  • Acknowledge someone who deserves praise
  • Send a gratitude email to someone who should get more recognition
  • Give a LinkedIn recommendation
  • Share your knowledge to help someone else
  • Leave a kind note for a colleague
  • Send a positive text message
  • Post inspirational quotes around the office
  • Write a positive comment on your favourite website or social media account
  • Find opportunities to give compliments
  • Bring snacks into the office
  • Listen with intent
  • Smile!
  • Buy someone a hot drink
  • Ask someone about their day
  • Nominate someone for a Rising Star Award who wouldn’t expect it
  • Think of five positive things about yourself. You deserve kindness too!

Kindness is doing what you can, where you are, with what you have.

Rakitivist

Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.

Leo Buscaglia

Unexpected kindness is the most powerful, least costly, and most underrated agent of human change.

Bob Kerry
Rising Star 2023 | Website Templates - 3

