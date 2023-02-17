Ways to spread kindness this Random Acts of Kindness Day

The idea behind this day is to make kindness a part of our everyday lives. Sometimes the smallest act can have the biggest impact and help people to view the world in a more positive light.
Here at WeAreTheCity, we believe in the power of paying it forward to create a better world for everyone. Below, we have compiled a list of random acts of kindness that you can do today to help make those around you smile.
Kindness is doing what you can, where you are, with what you have.
Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.
Unexpected kindness is the most powerful, least costly, and most underrated agent of human change.