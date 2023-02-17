Ways to spread kindness this Random Acts of Kindness Day

Each year, 17th February marks Random Acts of Kindness Day. It exists to encourage acts of kindness to not only bring joy to the receiver, but by spreading positive feelings to the giver too!

The idea behind this day is to make kindness a part of our everyday lives. Sometimes the smallest act can have the biggest impact and help people to view the world in a more positive light.

Here at WeAreTheCity, we believe in the power of paying it forward to create a better world for everyone. Below, we have compiled a list of random acts of kindness that you can do today to help make those around you smile.