Inspirational Woman: Lauren Webber | Co-Founder, The Mum Club

Lauren Webber is co-founder of The Mum Club, a supportive network that connects mums through advice and events.

Launched in 2016 by Lauren and Jessica Lawes, after they found themselves lonely and isolated, travelling around the country following their husband’s international rugby careers. Today The Mum Club is now one of the UK’s leading event companies for women ‘who happen to have children’. After hosting thousands of women at their nationwide events, they are now expanding and this month (March), launched a new website, an online forum, exciting virtual events and fresh franchise opportunities.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I’m Lauren Webber, Co-Founder of The Mum Club. I spent 10 years as an Executive Assistant working for some of the world’s top creative directors. One notable appointment was for Raul Martinez the Design Director of Vogue and Alex Gonzalez the Creative Director of W magazine. When I met my husband I moved back to the UK from New York and I worked with Soho House. I then fell pregnant and began The Mum Club with my business partner Jessica Lawes.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No, never. In fact I think I probably should of done a little more of that. I quit university after a year, as I came to a very quick conclusion that I was a person that needed to learn on the job. So I started at the bottom and just soaked in everything I could. I’ve always been a worker, so I just did that. I worked whenever wherever I could. Weekends at events, weekdays at my job, and evenings I’d help plan friends’ weddings.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

My biggest challenge to finally founding my own business was being bracketed as ‘assistant’, when really I had so much more to offer then that. I would honestly give every Executive Assistant I could a job, they always have to be a step ahead of their bosses and are the most efficient people I know. Now the challenges lie within everyday life and the juggle of being a mother and a career woman.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I am exceptionally proud of the team we have created at The Mum Club Ltd. The franchise we have launched and our incredible new E-zine, along with the community behind it. But of course, as a mum my biggest achievement is my daughter.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Our business stems from a cause – a need for real life physical female connection. So it’s never felt unnatural, every step has felt like the right thing. That and we worked really hard. We truly believe in our product and that women/mothers deserve to be looked after.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I’d happily mentor anyone, although I am still learning! No one can know it all. So as long as you take that on board I think I could pass down a few words of wisdom. I think there is no better way to learn then to sit alongside someone and soak in from their learnings.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

The flexible working campaign is making steps in the right directions, we have Covid-19 to thank for that but it still has a long way to go. It has a huge impact on Gender Equality and the internal battle of being a working women and mother.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Probably to go to bed earlier and wake up later because as soon as you are a parent and run your own business you can do neither!

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

We are extremely excited to have just launched our new membership platform, ezine & franchise, so a lot more of that. We have had a lot of interest in taking the franchise globally so that will be our immediate goal. The brand’s strength means we can really be quite creative and the possibilities are endless.

WeAreTheCity has a back catalogue of thousands of Inspirational Woman interviews, including Cherie Blair, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Caprice Bourret, Anna Williamson and many more. You can read about all our amazing women here.