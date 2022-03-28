Inspirational Woman: Chloe Carmichael | Money Saving Expert & Founder, Chloe’s Deal Club

My name is Chloe Carmichael and I live in Glasgow, Scotland.

I’m the founder of Chloe’s Deal Club, where I help women save money on beauty and home items by sharing amazing deals with my community of 30,000+ women.

So how did it all start? Throughout my childhood, my Dad would always be looking for ways to save money with vouchers or asking for discounts. When I look back now it’s funny because I’d always be mortified when we’re at the checkout in a high street shop and my Dad would ask for a discount. I never understood why he couldn’t just pay full price and leave.

That was until I had my first full-time job working 12 hour shifts in a call centre and something clicked one day, “I work hard for my money and I want to be able to make it stretch as far as possible so I have more for the things I love in life.”. This is exactly what I help women do too because why would you pay 100% when you can get the same item for 50%?

It became a running joke in my family that I never pay full price and my family and friends would then come to me to find them deals for years. That’s what sparked the idea for Chloe’s Deal Club.

Fast forward to now, I have two memberships (free and paid) to help women save money and time by emailing them amazing deals and freebies.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No, it wasn’t planned at all. I studied Product Design at University but decided not to follow that path and somehow found a career in e-commerce and digital marketing instead.

I’ve always loved creating content on social media and one random Sunday in May 2019, I decided to set up an Instagram to share the deals that I find and word started to spread from there.

From the start, I was hooked on helping my community save money whilst doing something I love – combining deal hunting and social media. It’s the most rewarding and fulfilling job I’ve ever had knowing I’m making a positive impact on people’s lives.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Yes, there’s been a lot of learning curves along the way! I used to spend too much time worrying about mistakes I’ve made or poor business investments, but I now try to see them as something to learn and grow from. One of my biggest challenges has been something all business owners experience – wearing multiple hats and learning to do everything. From technical support and business finances to web design and running a membership, it’s been a journey but I’ve received great support… and spent a lot of time Googling!