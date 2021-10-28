Inspirational Woman: Makala Green | Award-Winning Chartered Financial Planner & Founder, Green Wealth Planning

I started in the banking industry at the age of 16 and worked my way up to my dream role as a Financial Adviser at age 21. I am driven and determined to demystify the complexities of the financial industry and illustrate how money is a tool to be understood and utilised by all.
I did, but my plans never turned out as expected. I have achieved things beyond my younger beliefs.
I faced many challenges in my career; being a female in a male-dominated industry has definitely not been easy, and being a black female was almost unheard of when I started. I faced challenges no one knew existed. However, I managed to use those challenges to overcome obstacles and break barriers for more women from all backgrounds.
I have two; Becoming the first black female chartered financial planner in the UK and being awarded the Financial Adviser of the Year for South East England. They have given me a platform to fulfil my passion for encouraging more young females into finance and helping women embrace wealth.
My perseverance, regardless of the obstacle, I am always prepared to overcome.
I regularly mentor young females, particularly those who aspire to fulfil a profession in the financial industry.
I would love to see more women in the board rooms. Women hold 16.9 per cent of board seats worldwide (Deloitte), and this needs to change.
Get comfortable being uncomfortable.
I am always planning, and I consistently seek ways to challenge myself to do greater things. But my mission remains the same in helping the nation become more comfortable with money, from talking about it to managing and taking control.
Follow Makala Green on Instagram at @TheWealthCheck and check out her website www.makalagreen.com