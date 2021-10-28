Inspirational Woman: Makala Green | Award-Winning Chartered Financial Planner & Founder, Green Wealth Planning

I am an Award-Winning Chartered Financial Expert, recognised as Britain’s first black female Chartered Financial Planner.

I started in the banking industry at the age of 16 and worked my way up to my dream role as a Financial Adviser at age 21. I am driven and determined to demystify the complexities of the financial industry and illustrate how money is a tool to be understood and utilised by all.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I did, but my plans never turned out as expected. I have achieved things beyond my younger beliefs.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

I faced many challenges in my career; being a female in a male-dominated industry has definitely not been easy, and being a black female was almost unheard of when I started. I faced challenges no one knew existed. However, I managed to use those challenges to overcome obstacles and break barriers for more women from all backgrounds.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I have two; Becoming the first black female chartered financial planner in the UK and being awarded the Financial Adviser of the Year for South East England. They have given me a platform to fulfil my passion for encouraging more young females into finance and helping women embrace wealth.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

My perseverance, regardless of the obstacle, I am always prepared to overcome.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone, or are you someone’s mentee?

I regularly mentor young females, particularly those who aspire to fulfil a profession in the financial industry.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

I would love to see more women in the board rooms. Women hold 16.9 per cent of board seats worldwide (Deloitte), and this needs to change.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self, what would it be?

Get comfortable being uncomfortable.

What is your next challenge, and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I am always planning, and I consistently seek ways to challenge myself to do greater things. But my mission remains the same in helping the nation become more comfortable with money, from talking about it to managing and taking control.

Follow Makala Green on Instagram at @TheWealthCheck and check out her website www.makalagreen.com