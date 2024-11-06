Inspirational Woman: Melanie Marlo | Developer & Designer, Melanie Marlo Designs

Melanie Marlo is a developer and designer living and creating in Los Angeles, California. Her conceptual designs are built by utilising her expertise in relationships and fashion and moulding them into beautiful, sophisticated homes.

Melanie’s intention with every new development begins with her consideration of the end buyer in mind. Her design style is a reflection of herself, incorporating elements of sensuality, elegance and warmth into each property. Melanie Marlo Design houses feel like homes while still maintaining an edge by implementing sleek finishes and details in every room. The thoughtful specifics she adds to each home offer a subtle feminine energy that stands out amongst the mostly male-dominated professions.

She gathers inspiration anywhere and everywhere, whether it be influences from fashion runways, holidays with family or California’s ever-evolving culture. The custom homes she creates are pieces of artwork, and Melanie’s recognisable architectural style and individuality are a welcome contribution to the luxurious communities in Los Angeles, from Beverly Hills to West Hollywood.

Her childhood spent in England, Melanie has had a longtime love for horses, competing professionally in dressage at a young age. Her passion for fashion and modeling as a teenager compelled her to move to Los Angeles where she instantly felt at home. Before designing homes, Melanie was a successful matchmaker for exclusive clients, public figures and celebrities, helping individuals achieve fundamental self-esteem and restoring healthy mindsets.

Melanie continues to go horse riding, finds peace at the ocean and loves spending time with her family. An advocate of caring for others in her community, she volunteers at local hospices where she and her therapy dog can uplift and help others.

Tell us more about you and your background. What led you to pursue a career in your current field, and how has your journey evolved over time?

I am British and my first job was fashion modelling, during that time I developed an eye for design, colours and textures. Becoming a property developer was not something that I ever considered in school, but, it was something that I knew I could do and do well. I’ve always had an eye for detail and I love design in all forms, whether it be a beautiful dress or a gorgeous car. I admire people who have the forethought to create something new and exciting and I always try to bring something unique into my property designs.

What’s a defining moment in your career that shaped your perspective on success?

There are many moments in my career when I’ve had to overcome challenges, from the housing market collapse in 2008 to the recent tremendous delays due to the Covid pandemic and the only thing that you can do in times like that is to dig deep, stay steadfast in your goal, ride the wave and pivot whenever possible. Giving up is the easiest thing to do in times of hardship, but, my motto is: Quitting is not an option.

How do you stay grounded and motivated, especially when facing setbacks?

I am always creatively inspired, every single place I go, whether it be a restaurant, a hotel or a new country, I always take in all of the elements around me, I never tire of design, cut me and I bleed design.

What’s a piece of wisdom or mantra you live by in both your professional and personal life?

My advice to someone looking to start in my industry is to do what I did, which is, to start small. My first renovation project was a tiny terrace house and I did most of the painting and decorating myself to save costs. If possible, roll any profits you make into your next project and keep doing this to expand your business. The project I’m particularly most proud of is the last one I completed, it was beyond challenging for a multitude of reasons and what it reinforced is my motto of never quitting what it taught me was that there is always something to learn, I learned so very much on this project and I will be able to use these new skills on my next project.

What do you think is the most important quality for aspiring professionals in your field to develop?

Technology today has made it far easier to design, if you are computer savvy you can use this incredible, tool to help with the design. The internet has given us the world at our fingertips, you can search far and wide for inspiration and implement that into your ideas. I design and build modern houses but, I have always lived in traditional homes. I believe one of the best design elements at the moment is the fusion of old and new. For example; taking a Spanish house on the exterior but giving it a modern twist on the interior, not only with the kitchen and bathrooms but also the furnishings. When working with a client, it’s important to take into consideration their wants and needs, but, also to steer them into thoughts and ideas that they would never have considered which will make their home timeless and functional.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self at the start of your career, what would it be?

The best piece of advice I got was; Even when you think you’re failing you’re not.

What’s one of your proudest achievements and what impact did it have on you or others?

During and after COVID it was a particularly difficult time I voiced to a loved one that I had failed and his response was; you didn’t lose your business like so many others have, it might not be where you envisioned it to be when you started, but you certainly haven’t failed.

And that’s all I needed to hear in that moment, to pull my bootstraps and have the positive attitude of “Right, let’s get this job finished!”

