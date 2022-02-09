Inspirational Woman: Michelle Morgan | Entrepreneur, Author & Mental Health First Aid England Ambassador

I guess in a work sense I could be described as a serial Social Entrepreneur, having founded 5 purpose-led businesses during my career so far.

My current business is Pjoys – PJs with purpose, we’re on a mission to use artist-designed pyjamas and the symbolism of ‘The PJ Day’ as the ‘Trojan Horse’ to deliver mental health messages of hope and help to others. I co-founded, and was the CEO of Livity, a youth led creative agency, for its first 16 years and I stayed on as a Non-Executive Director when I stepped out of the day-to-day business after my burnout in 2017. I’m also an Ambassador for Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England, I have my own mental health training consultancy and recently I’ve become an author – which has been an amazing journey over the last year; I wanted to find a way to help share what I’ve learnt about mental health over the last few years with as many people as possible, and also explore and understand what stops us from having those uncomfortable conversations about mental health, whether we want to offer someone help, or ask for help ourselves, the truth is it often feels awkward, difficult, and easier to avoid than having the conversation. During the writing of my book, I discovered why that is, what we can do about it, and how to have those important and ultimately empowering conversations. Outside of my work, I’m a mum to my 17-year-old daughter and married to Remi Rough, an artist, who’s work I also manage. And oh yes, there’s also my furry son, our dog Teddy – who brings us constant joy!

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No! In fact, I failed most of my school exams, I got chucked out of college and it was doing a typing course that got me into the world of work, through necessity rather than any kind of plan and ambition. I really struggled with my mental health and self-esteem in my teenage years. One of my first roles was as a typist on a building site in Essex. Every morning I had to walk across the site to the office, in my steel toe capped boots, hard hat, a very tight skirt and really ‘big hair’– looking back, it must have been quite a picture! There were many, what I call ‘wilderness years’, all of which contributed to rich life lessons, if not the most glamourous of jobs and roles. It was moving to Hong Kong in the late 90’s that helped me get into the creative industries and then set up my own agency when I returned to London. There’s never been a big plan – more, going with a ‘purposeful flow’. For me, when my sense of purpose and passion begins to fade, that’s a good indicator to think about ‘what next’. And that typing course is as valuable today as it was then.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

How long have you got? The type of businesses that I’ve been involved in starting and growing have all been what might be described as ground-breaking and often future-thinking, both of which are exactly what drives me, and exactly what can be challenging and exhausting, with many fails and successes along the way. You have to welcome the challenges.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Aside from my daughter and my marriage, I’d say recovering from the burnout, depression and anxiety I experienced in 2017. It was the darkest and most difficult of times, I felt like I couldn’t go on and I couldn’t see any glimmer of a positive future. I had been told that ‘it was awkward’ when I talked about my mental health, which had been so crushing and silencing that I completely stopped talking about it and didn’t get help. It was connecting with someone else’s story, Ruby Wax, as she described her own experience of depression in her book Frazzled, that I felt less alone and suddenly had the words and language to describe how I felt. It’s what got me to the GP, into treatment and, with patience and perseverance, into a place of recovery. I’ve poured everything from that terrible time into my new mission in life, to help people own those awkward moments and have better and braver conversations about mental health.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

A commitment to self-development. Failing all of my school exams, being chucked out of college, not going to university when all my friends were there, at the time, made me feel not so great about myself, it shouldn’t have, but this is life. A turning point was when I reengaged with learning, but this time, learning about things I was interested in, and relevant to me, whether it be attending Cranfield School of Management for a business course, working with a leadership coach, having therapy or learning to become a Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy Instructor in the very first lockdown, all of these learning experiences have shaped me, improved me and have contributed to topping up my self-esteem, resilience and confidence – as well as improving and adding to my skills.