Inspirational Woman: Tricia Cusden | Founder & Managing Director, Look Fabulous Forever

At the age of 65, Tricia Cusden spotted a gap in the market for a new approach to cosmetics for older women.

She invested her own savings in a range of specific makeup suitable for more mature eyes, faces and lips. In October 2013, Look Fabulous Forever was launched to 80 friends and family at a party in London.

At the time of the launch, two makeup tutorial videos which Tricia had made with two friends acting as models to demonstrate all the LFF products, were uploaded to YouTube. Slowly these videos gained in popularity and were the starting point for the fast growth of the business. There are now over 100 tutorials on YouTube with over 7m views between them.

In November 2015, she was awarded CEW’s Digital Achiever of the Year Award and in 2016 LFF was shortlisted for Amazon Digital Business of the Year part of the Lloyds National Business Awards. Tricia also won Nectar Small Business Awards Entrepreneur of the Year and SME Emerging Businesswoman 2016 awarded by HSBC’s National Women in Business Awards.

Tricia’s book, Living the Life More Fabulous – a Handbook to Beauty, Style and Empowerment was published by Orion Spring in February 2018 and has been on the Amazon Fashion and Beauty best seller list ever since.

Tricia has two daughters, Anna and Suzy, who both work in the business, and five grandchildren. She lives in London.