Achieving work-life balance as a working mum

I do think however, that as a working mum there’s so much pressure to be present, to do the “right thing”, yet surely “the right thing” is also subjective?

When I am faced with the inevitable “mum guilt” that all of us working mothers experience at some point, I ask myself “Are my children happy? healthy? Are they thriving? Do I spend quality time with them? Do they have a roof over their heads and nutritious food in their mouths? The answer is yes. Then I also make sure I make time for myself – exercise is another passion of mine, it’s good for both body and mind.

This International Women’s Month has me thinking of how proud I am of not only myself and how far I have come, but also every other mother/parent out there, especially the ones going it alone, working or otherwise – it’s no easy feat, let’s be honest. And if more of us were open about the daily struggles of achieving a work/life balance rather than just showing the good bits or feeling as if we have to elaborate the truth, and if companies offered more support around making that even a fraction more possible for mums (and dads alike), we’d perhaps feel less of the pressure.

I hope my children grow up to appreciate how hard I work, I hope they watch their mum go to work every day, build a business from scratch, form relationships with my patients and feel that subsequently, they can do the same, whatever that may be for them.