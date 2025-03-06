International Women’s Day | What’s Next for Action?

We’ve come to take it for granted in recent years that on and around the 8th of March, organisations mark International Women’s Day with celebrations, social media posts, and statements championing gender equality.

But this year the gender agenda is facing new pressures and threats. While there is more data than ever about what progress has been made, women and girls around the world continue to face systemic inequalities, violence, and discrimination.

It’s our job to evolve the areas we focus on for International Women’s Day. We can recognise our gains, but we should always be biased towards action for the areas where change is most urgently needed.

Where are women behind?

The Pay Gap

The pay gap is the difference between the average pay for men and women, expressed as a percentage of men’s pay. The global gender pay gap stands at around 20%, which not only impacts women directly but also means global GDP isn’t reaching its full potential. The gap is even wider for women of colour, disabled women, and women in low-income countries. Drivers for the gap include differences in the career paths and kinds of occupations women and men choose and their related pay, as well as more women working part-time and taking time away from careers for caring responsibilities.

Economic Empowerment

Financial independence is a critical factor in gender equality, yet women face multiple barriers to economic empowerment. Women are more likely to be in low-paid, insecure jobs and are under-represented in leadership roles. Access to credit, financial literacy, and business ownership remain out of reach for many women, particularly in developing countries. Bridging this gap is essential to ensuring that women have control over their economic futures.

Lack of Funding for Female Founders

Female entrepreneurs receive a fraction of the funding that male-led businesses do. In 2023, only 2% of all venture capital funding went to female-founded businesses. Women’s innovation and leadership are stifled by systemic bias, limiting economic growth and opportunity.

The Pension Gap

Women retire with significantly less financial security than men. Due to career breaks for caregiving, lower lifetime earnings, and systemic bias in financial structures, women receive lower pensions, making them more likely to experience poverty in old age.

Women in Poverty

Women are disproportionately affected by poverty. They make up the majority of those earning below a living wage, and single mothers often struggle to support their families. The feminisation of poverty is a global crisis, fuelled by unequal pay, lack of opportunities, and systemic discrimination.

Political Participation

Despite making up half the population, women are vastly under-represented in politics. Only about 26% of parliamentary seats worldwide are held by women, and many face systemic barriers such as gendered disinformation, harassment, and discriminatory political structures. Without equal representation around the table for who makes the policy decisions, policies fail to address the unique challenges women face, perpetuating inequalities at all levels.

Women in War and Conflict

Women and girls are disproportionately affected by war. They face sexual violence as a weapon of war, are forced into displacement, and bear the brunt of destroyed healthcare systems and economic collapse. Their suffering is often overlooked in peace-building efforts.

Violence Against Women and Girls

One in three women globally experience physical or sexual violence in her lifetime. Femicide rates continue to rise and domestic abuse remains rampant. From trafficking to honour killings, women and girls suffer atrocities simply because of their gender.

Sexual Abuse and Harassment

The #MeToo movement shed light on sexual abuse, but the problem is far from over. From workplaces to schools, and public spaces to private homes, women continue to endure harassment, exploitation, and abuse with little justice or protection.

Lack of Education for Girls

Millions of girls worldwide are denied an education due to poverty, child marriage, conflict, or societal norms. Education is the key to breaking cycles of poverty and oppression, yet girls continue to be left behind.

The Health Gap

Women’s health is underfunded and undervalued. From delayed diagnoses for conditions such as endometriosis to the lack of research into menopause, solutions for women’s health issues are often not prioritised. In many countries, maternal mortality remains high due to inadequate healthcare systems and a lack of reproductive rights.

Make a difference!

The current geopolitical environment is highlighting that the fight for gender equality can not be left to governments or institutions. This is a call to action to mobilise our power at an individual level – here’s how you can continue to advocate for change:

Educate Yourself and Others – Learn about how gender disparities impact different groups and share knowledge. Awareness is the first step towards change.

– Learn about how gender disparities impact different groups and share knowledge. Awareness is the first step towards change. Support Women in Leadership and the Female Talent Pipeline – Vote for women, sponsor women, connect women to opportunities and ensure women’s voices are heard in decision-making spaces.

– Vote for women, sponsor women, connect women to opportunities and ensure women’s voices are heard in decision-making spaces. Support Women-Owned Businesses – Choose to buy from female entrepreneurs and amplify their work.

– Choose to buy from female entrepreneurs and amplify their work. Call Out Discrimination – Challenge sexism and gender bias whenever you see it, whether in conversations, workplaces, or institutions.

– Challenge sexism and gender bias whenever you see it, whether in conversations, workplaces, or institutions. Push for Better Policies – Engage with your employer as well as local and national government representatives and campaigns to demand stronger protections for women.

– Engage with your employer as well as local and national government representatives and campaigns to demand stronger protections for women. Donate to Women’s Causes – Charities and NGOs fighting gender inequality need financial support. Consider donating to charities focused on women’s health, education, and safety.

– Charities and NGOs fighting gender inequality need financial support. Consider donating to charities focused on women’s health, education, and safety. Volunteer Your Time – Whether mentoring young girls, supporting survivors of domestic abuse, or advocating for policy change, your time and skills can make a significant difference.

International Women’s Day should not be a day of complacency or hollow celebration. It should be a day of reckoning—a reminder of the urgent work that still needs to be done. Until we close the pay gap, eradicate violence against women, ensure equal access to healthcare and education, and create a world where all women and girls can thrive, we need to power forward and bring our energy to uncover new and innovative ways to achieve better outcomes and sustainable progress. Our fight to build a future world where gender equality is a given must carry on.