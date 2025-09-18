Jules White Shares Her Journey from Dragon’s Den to Leading Business Speaker

Jules White is an award-winning international sales consultant and celebrated business speaker, renowned for her ‘Live it, Love it, Sell it’ methodology.

From pitching to Peter Jones on Dragon’s Den—earning her the ‘Dragon Slayer’ title—to delivering a Brighton TEDx talk, her journey is nothing short of inspiring.

Her approach redefines sales through her Unique Human Proposition (UHP®): selling authentically, with empathy and purpose. She is also the host of The Human Conversation podcast and author of the bestselling guide Live It Love It Sell It, equipping entrepreneurs globally with human-centred sales tools.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, Jules shares how her passion for human connection fuels business success. Expect candid insights on building meaningful customer relationships, embracing resilience, and thriving in today’s entrepreneurial landscape.

You created ‘Virtual Cuppa with Jules’ during the pandemic. What inspired it, and how has it helped you connect with people?

The Virtual Cuppa is very much about me getting to meet people away from social media. So we chat often on social media in conversations, on posts and stuff, but it’s almost that call to action to say, right, shall we now take this further and have a chat? And so that’s usually how it all starts.

Some of them are lovely and you get to know someone who maybe you’ll recommend to someone else, and others have ended with people saying, “How do I work with you?” which has just been mind-blowing.

So that’s really, really wonderful. So yeah, that’s how I use my Virtual Cuppas really — to network, and also if someone’s really interested in working with me, it’s just another way to get to know you as virtually and 3D as we can with the current pandemic.

Many entrepreneurs have struggled through uncertain times. What practical advice do you give to those finding it hardest to stay motivated?

I think the biggest advice, Sophie, is to stay visible. You’ve just really got to stay out there. It’s very easy for us to say it’s rubbish, we might not have work, and to sit in the corner, but that actually means that nobody then knows about you.

So visibility is huge. It’s been my number one advice to everybody — just show up on social media as the real you.

Winning the Woman Who Achieves International Award in 2019 was a major milestone. How did that recognition feel, and what did it mean for you?

Oh gosh, I was absolutely overwhelmed because the Woman Who community that Sandra Garlick has set up is just wonderful and it’s full of these really talented entrepreneurs. So I did not think I was going to win. I totally did not think that I could win it, I just thought it was great to be a finalist.

So it was a real shock, but then I was really proud of my achievements and the fact that I am working all over the world now. You know, who knew?

Starting a business can be daunting. What key lessons would you share with young entrepreneurs and start-ups hoping to succeed?

Oh gosh, yeah, I mean I just think it’s so exciting that they have the opportunity to run their own business and I think you embrace that. You must be doing something you love, I think that’s a really big thing.

Because when you love it, everybody sees that, you know, it just oozes through. So do something that you love so it doesn’t feel like you’re going to work. And then also be realistic about what it takes. It’s hard work.

You have to work really hard and you have to build your business, and that doesn’t mean just doing a couple of things, sitting back and waiting for people to come. You know, that’s kind of not how it is. So work hard, love what you do, work hard and be real. And I think those are the three things I’d always say.

Looking back at your journey, what personal qualities do you believe have been most important to your entrepreneurial success?

I think there’s like a whole — I look at my values, I guess my personal values, and I think there’s things around integrity, you know, that’s a really big one for me. And kind of that whole love of humans. I just love people, so I think that’s really helped me in my field of sales but equally in being successful and connecting to people.

It’s that empathetic way I think that I have, and I love to step into the world of other people. I want to see what their world looks like because I know it’s different to mine, so I find that really fascinating.

But I also think there’s an element of resilience about my story and my journey, so it’s just that always being positive. And as my dad always said to me, there’s no such word as can’t.

This exclusive interview with Jules White was conducted by Jack Hayes of The Motivational Speakers Agency.