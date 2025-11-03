Lady Mayor’s Parade celebrates Sue Langley DBE, The new Lady Mayor

Alongside others, 697 women from the City will take part to reflect Dame Susan being the 697th Lord Mayor

World’s oldest, longest, and best-loved civic procession broadcast live on BBC One to millions

Show highlights include Malcolm Campbell’s Bluebird, military bands, a glass coach, Pearly Kings and Queens…and a horse-drawn bus full of Dames

For the first time in its more than 800-year history, the City of London’s world-famous Lord Mayor’s Show will next month become the Lady Mayor’s Show.

Alderwoman Dame Susan Langley DBE, who was elected last month as the 697th Lord Mayor of London, will succeed Alderman Alastair King.

Born in London’s East End, she is the third woman in the City of London Corporation’s history to hold this high office and the first to take the title the ‘Lady Mayor.’

The Lady Mayor’s Show, which takes place on Saturday 8 November, will be her first public engagement.

Alongside many others, to mark the historic milestone, 697 women associated with the City – and including those from the health, technology, defence, and livery sectors – will join the parade, reflecting Dame Susan becoming the 697th Lord Mayor.

The three-mile-long procession, the oldest civic pageant in the world, will draw over 350,000 spectators lining the streets, with millions more watching the live coverage on BBC One and online.

Joining the Lady Mayor in the parade, which will start from the official mayoral residence, The Mansion House, at 11am, will be a diverse range of floats and groups representing City charities, schools, community groups, musicians, performers, financial institutions, military bands, and Livery companies.

With over 7,000 people, 250 horses, and more than 50 decorated floats expected to take part in the Show, it will feature a mix of tradition and spectacle – with highlights including:

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, one of Britain’s greatest Paralympic athletes, who amassed a remarkable medal haul over 16 years and five Paralympic Games of 11 gold, 4 silver, and one bronze.

Sir Malcolm Campbell’s restored Bluebird hydroplane, joined by his daughter Gina, and accompanied by a newly composed march in its honour

West Ham United Foundation

Students from Guildhall School of Music & Drama creating a ground-breaking Drum & Bass marching band

Students from Guildhall School of Music & Drama creating a ground-breaking Drum & Bass marching band

The Crystal Coach, with members of the Worshipful Company of Glass Sellers

A horse-drawn bus representing The Dames Commander Society, carrying holders of this prestigious title

London’s Pearly Kings and Queens, reflecting Dames Susan’s East End background

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, resplendent in gold State Coats, continuing a 350-year tradition

A full-size plane, positioned outside The Mansion House by Mission Aviation Foundation

From 7 November, Lady Mayor Dame Susan will serve a one-year term as head of the governing body of the Square Mile, the City of London Corporation.

Her role will include serving as a global ambassador for the UK’s financial and professional services sector, working with business leaders and government representatives – both here and overseas – to strengthen global business ties, and promoting opportunities for UK growth. Acting as an international spokeswoman for the City, the Lady Mayor will promote the U.K. as an attractive destination for investment.

Lady Mayor Elect, Dame Susan Langley DBE, said:

“I’m deeply honoured to have been elected to this office, and to be leading the first ever Lady Mayor’s Show. To see so many people join the parade is an extraordinary moment – one that celebrates the City’s long-standing traditions and puts the spotlight on so many of the good causes that we support for the benefit of the City and the UK. To be part of this historic procession, riding through the streets of the Square Mile in the State Coach, and to enjoy the Show’s amazing atmosphere with everyone else, will be really unforgettable! During my mayoralty, I will work to strengthen London’s global leadership, support business growth, and ensure that the City continues to make a positive social impact, while, I hope, demonstrating to the next generation that the City is a great place to live and work in.”

For more details about The Lady Mayor’s Show, visit Lord Mayor’s Show.

