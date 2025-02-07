Leaders Plus Fellowship | Parents Apply Now – Advance Your Career Without Sacrificing Family Time 

FOR A FEMINIST FUTURE! FAWCETT’S NEXT ANNUAL CONFERENCE IS TAKING PLACE ON SATURDAY 8TH FEBRUARY 2025 AT MARY WARD HOUSE, LONDON.

WE ARE THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE THAT OUR ANNUAL CONFERENCE IS NOW ON SALE! JOIN US FOR AN EXCITING DAY FULL OF INTERACTION, DISCUSSION AND DEBATE ASKING, HOW TOGETHER, WE CAN TRULY BUILD A FEMINIST FUTURE THAT WORKS FOR ALL WOMEN.

With keynote speeches and panel discussions from an array of exhilarating speakers, the conference will be centred around our theme: How to build a feminist future. With sessions focusing on Tackling the rise of populism as well as Revolutionising work, Creating feminist AI and Demanding dignity and safety in public services, the day will be a critical yet joyful space bringing together a thriving feminist community.

For a Feminist Future will include the following exciting speakers:

A welcome speech from Fawcett Chair, Baroness Harriet Harman and Fawcett CEO Jemima Olchawski

Jess Phillips MP , Minister for Safeguarding

, Minister for Safeguarding Stella Creasy MP , Member for Walthamstow

, Member for Walthamstow Danielle Bridge , CEO, Black Minds Matter

, CEO, Black Minds Matter Margaret Greer , National Officer for Race Equality at UNISON,

, National Officer for Race Equality at UNISON, Shivani Menon , Deputy Head of Research, Onward

, Deputy Head of Research, Onward Nikunj Upadhyay , Inclusion and Diversity Director and HR Director, Wates Group

, Inclusion and Diversity Director and HR Director, Wates Group Timi Okuwai , CEO, Black Equity Organisation

, CEO, Black Equity Organisation Theo Clarke , former MP for Stafford and Chair of the UK’s Birth Trauma Inquiry

, former MP for Stafford and Chair of the UK’s Birth Trauma Inquiry Claire Reindorp , CEO, Young Womens Trust

, CEO, Young Womens Trust Sunder Katwala, Director British Future thinktank

Director British Future thinktank Rachel Coldicott, Founder, Careful Industries

With many more to be announced!

Keep your eyes out below for regular updates as we confirm more speakers and our full programme of sessions.

Main room

10 am Welcome address with Jemima Olchawski (CEO, Fawcett Society) and Barroness Harriet Harman MP(Chair, Fawcett Society)

10.15am Keynote address

Tackling the Rise of Populism: How to build a Feminist Future (10.45am to 11.45am).

Creating Feminist AI (12.15pm to 1.15pm)

Breakout sessions (2.00pm to 3.00pm)

1. Revolutionising Work

2. Demanding dignity and safety in public services

Main room

Final session and closing remarks to be announced (3.00pm to 4.00pm)

Join us online

This year we are live-streaming our conference for the first time! This is our first attempt and we are offering this for free or by donation to make our conference more available to those who would otherwise miss out entirely. Please be aware the live stream will not be able to broadcast all aspects of the day.

