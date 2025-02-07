BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

07/02/2025
Leaders Plus Fellowship | Parents Apply Now – Advance Your Career Without Sacrificing Family Time

Leaders Plus Fellowship | Parents Apply Now – Advance Your Career Without Sacrificing Family Time 

The Leaders Plus Fellowship supports ambitious parents with:

✔ Senior Leader Mentor or Coach

✔ Career development & coaching

✔ Supportive network

✔ Practical tools to progress & set boundaries

58%+ received a pay rise. 100% gained confidence balancing career and family.

Employer funding support is available. Apply by 1 April

Take Our Quick Quiz to find your best fit.

Apply Now

